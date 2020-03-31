News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US coronavirus death toll passes China as worldwide infections reach 800,000

US coronavirus death toll passes China as worldwide infections reach 800,000
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 05:37 PM

The US death toll from coronavirus has climbed past 3,500, passing China’s official count.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said deaths in his state had risen more than 300 from the day before, reaching about 1,550, mostly in New York City. That put the US ahead of China’s official toll of about 3,300.

It came after Spain’s coronavirus deaths jumped by a record number as the medical system strained to care for its tens of thousands of infected patients, and the world total climbed to more than 800,000 cases.

Andrew Cuomo with the USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship (Kathy Willens/AP)
Andrew Cuomo with the USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship (Kathy Willens/AP)

Officials in New York announced on Tuesday that 250 more ambulances and 500 paramedics and emergency medics are heading to the city to help manage record numbers of calls for assistance, and a temporary hospital with space for 1,000 people at the Jacob Javits Convention Centre began accepting patients.

New York Health Department also recorded the city’s first death of a person under 18, although details were not disclosed.

Mr Cuomo – whose brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, disclosed he has become infected with the virus – had earlier begged for health care reinforcements, saying up to a million more workers were needed.

Spain and Italy are still struggling to avoid the collapse of their health systems, with Spain saying hospitals in at least half of its 17 regions are at or near intensive care bed limits and more than 13,000 medical workers are among the country’s reported 94,417 infections.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Dozens of hotels across Spain have been converted into recovery rooms for patients in less serious condition, and authorities are building makeshift field hospitals in sports centres, libraries and exhibition halls.

Overnight, Spain recorded 849 new deaths, the highest daily toll since the pandemic hit. It has killed 8,189 people in Spain, forcing Madrid to open a second temporary morgue this week after an ice rink pressed into service last week become overwhelmed.

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Strega Nona author Tomie dePaola dead at age 85Strega Nona author Tomie dePaola dead at age 85

New York governor begs for help amid ‘staggering’ death tollNew York governor begs for help amid ‘staggering’ death toll

UN chief says initial coronavirus cases in Syria just ‘tip of the iceberg’UN chief says initial coronavirus cases in Syria just ‘tip of the iceberg’

Grandfather, 82, returns home after recovering from Covid-19Grandfather, 82, returns home after recovering from Covid-19


Lifestyle

Interiors voyeurism will never go out of style – not least when we’re all confined to barracks and eyeing up neglected corners of our own residences that could do with TLC.Home of the Year: Three doors swing open tonight to offer us a welcome distraction

With (hopefully) better weather on the way along with the longer evenings, gardening and nature offer a nice distraction to the news cycle.Podcast Corner: Green fingers and creature comforts

From Kaia Gerber to Oprah Winfrey, why not let a famous face choose your next read?The 4 best celebrity book clubs to virtually join

The tips and home treatments to stop your skin from backsliding.The Skin Nerd: How can I maintain my skin results at home?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »