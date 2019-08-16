US congresswoman decides against West Bank visit citing ‘oppressive conditions’

US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has decided against visiting her relatives in the West Bank after Israel issued a permit allowing her entry on humanitarian grounds.

Israel barred Ms Tlaib and fellow Democrat Ilhan Omar from visiting Jerusalem and the West Bank over their support for the international boycott movement, but later said Ms Tlaib could visit her relatives in the West Bank.

The Israeli Interior Ministry released a letter purportedly signed by Ms Tlaib in which she promised not to advocate boycotts during her visit. Ms Tlaib, left and Ilhan Omar were both barred by Israel Scott Applewhite/AP)

But in a statement released later on Friday, Ms Tlaib said “visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions meant to humiliate me would break my grandmother’s heart.”

She added that “silencing me with treatment to make me feel less-than is not what she wants for me – it would kill a piece of me that always stands up against racism and injustice.”

