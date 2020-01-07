News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US confirms Iran launched ‘more than a dozen missiles’ at targets in Iraq

US confirms Iran launched ‘more than a dozen missiles’ at targets in Iraq
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 11:43 PM

The US has confirmed that Iran has launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” at two targets hosting US military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Defence Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said: “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran.”

He added that the attacks “targeted at least two Iraqi military bases” at Ain Assad and Irbil.

Mr Hoffman said the US is “working on initial battle damage assessments.”

The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team

Iranian state TV said the attack was in revenge for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, whose funeral on Tuesday prompted angry calls to avenge his death.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard then warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

It issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” it said. It also threatened Israel.

US forces could not be immediately reached for comment.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House is aware of the reports.

“The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” she said.

Ain Assad air base is in Iraq’s western Anbar province.

It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the so-called Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

State TV said the operation’s name was Martyr Soleimani.

Iran said it would release more information later.

Ain AssadIranIraqQassem SoleimaniSaddam HusseinUSTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Pozac Nation author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies aged 52Pozac Nation author Elizabeth Wurtzel dies aged 52

Soleimani was a monster, says Trump, as pressure grows to disclose intelligenceSoleimani was a monster, says Trump, as pressure grows to disclose intelligence

Labour leadership hopefuls make opening pitches to British MPsLabour leadership hopefuls make opening pitches to British MPs

Trump applauds Greek ‘comeback’ in White House meetingTrump applauds Greek ‘comeback’ in White House meeting


Lifestyle

Cork writer and academic Daniel Corkery described the aisling poem, in his 1924 study The Hidden Ireland, as an “intimate expression of the hidden life of the people among whom it flourished”.Vision of a thriving arts scene

From the 1970s to 2010, it’s fair to say that the gaming industry followed a steady trajectory of evolution.Game Tech: Stories behind the decade’s most influential video games

With the dawn of a new decade and all this optimistic talk of what 2020 will bring, it’s easy to forget that we’re still smack bang in the middle of winter with a whole lot of cold weather to come before spring arrives.Berets to baker boys: the hottest hat trends for winter

While many people are hoping to get fit as part of a New Year resolution, tackling flabby and unfit bodies through exercise isn’t as easy as it sounds.Six common barriers to exercise – and how to overcome them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »