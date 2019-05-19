NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US conducts navy exercises in Arabian Sea

Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 05:26 PM

The US navy says it has conducted exercises in the Arabian Sea with an aircraft carrier strike group ordered to the Persian Gulf to counter an alleged, unspecified threat from Iran.

The exercises and training were conducted with the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group in coordination with the US Marine Corps, highlighting American “lethality and agility to respond to threat”, as well as to deter conflict and preserve the country’s strategic interests, it said.

Also taking part in exercises were the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, both deployed to the US Fifth Fleet area of operations in the Persian Gulf.

The navy said the exercises, conducted on Friday and Saturday, included air-to-air training and steaming in formation and manoeuvring.

Sudan’s military council resumes talks with protesters

- Press Association

Arabian Sea, Persian Gulf

