NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

US civil rights campaigner and chef Leah Chase dies aged 96

Sunday, June 02, 2019 - 06:07 PM

New Orleans chef and civil rights campaigner Leah Chase has died aged 96.

Chase, who was known as the Queen of Creole, guided Dooky Chase’s Restaurant from a sandwich shop that catered to customers buying lottery tickets to the first fine-dining restaurant for African Americans in the city.

During the civil rights movement, she fed activists like Thurgood Marshall and Martin Luther King Jr.

Leah Chase mixes her bread pudding at a restaurant in New Orleans (Alex Brandon/AP)

She broke the city’s segregation laws by seating both white and black customers and sent food to jailed activists.

Age did not slow her down much and she went to her restaurant every day, using her walker while chatting to customers and overseeing the kitchen.

Tourists from around the country flocked to Dooky Chase’s to experience Creole cooking like shrimp etouffee or jambalaya.

READ MORE

Pope Francis apologises to Roma for discrimination

- Press Association

More on this topic

New lifeboat unveiled in Louth after legacy donation from Wexford farmer

Man injured in samurai sword attack in the North

Thousands waiting more than a year for medical appointments – Fianna Fáil

Dominic Thiem accuses Serena Williams of showing ‘bad personality’

Leah ChaseTOPIC:

More in this Section

US would talk to Iran with no preconditions, Pompeo says

Remain supporter Sam Gyimah becomes 13th MP to enter Tory leadership race

Clashes at Jerusalem holy site as Israel marks 1967 war win

Cruise ship collides with tourist boat in Venice


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

Opening Lines: I’m a 41-year-old male with poor body image

Surviving through the summer, from hay fever to ear problems

Learn how to picnic like a pro this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »