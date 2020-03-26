News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with drug crimes

US charges Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with drug crimes
By Press Association
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 04:01 PM

The US has charged Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and several of his key aides with narco-terrorism.

The US Department of Justice accused them of conspiring with Colombian rebels “to flood the United States with cocaine”.

It said: “We estimate that somewhere between 200 and 250 metric tons of cocaine are shipped out of Venezuela by these routes. Those 250 metric tons equates to 30 million lethal doses.”

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced that the State Department would offer cash rewards of up to 55 million dollars for information leading to the arrests or convictions of Mr Maduro and four of his associates.

The rewards, up to 15 million dollars for Mr Maduro and up to 10 million dollars each for the others, are being offered under the department’s Narcotics Rewards Programme, which has paid more than 130 million dollars in awards for information regarding some 75 drug traffickers since it was created in 1986.

Mr Pompeo said: “While holding key positions in the Maduro regime, these individuals violated the public trust by facilitating shipments of narcotics from Venezuela, including control over planes that leave from a Venezuelan air base, as well as control of drug routes through the ports in Venezuela.”

The indictment of a functioning head of state is highly unusual and is bound to ratchet up tensions between Washington and Caracas as the spread of the coronavirus threatens to collapse a health system and oil-dependent economy driven deep into the ground by years of corruption and US sanctions.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

Analysts said the action could boost US President Donald Trump’s re-election chances in the key swing state of Florida, which he won by a narrow margin in 2016 and where Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans fleeing authoritarian regimes have political muscle.

But it’s unclear how it brings Venezuela any closer to ending a 15-month stand-off between Mr Maduro, who has the support of Russia and China, and the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido.

READ MORE

Global coronavirus infections near 500,000 as health systems buckle

More on this topic

Venezuela halts talks with opposition in protest of US sanctionsVenezuela halts talks with opposition in protest of US sanctions

US sanctions on Venezuela dubbed ‘attack on private property and threat to world order’US sanctions on Venezuela dubbed ‘attack on private property and threat to world order’

Mile-long queues for petrol in oil-rich VenezuelaMile-long queues for petrol in oil-rich Venezuela

'Military action is possible,' says US Secretary of State as woman dies in latest Venezuala clashes'Military action is possible,' says US Secretary of State as woman dies in latest Venezuala clashes

ColombiaDonald TrumpMike PompeoNarcoterrorismNicolas MaduroUnited StatesVenezuelaTOPIC: Venezuela

More in this Section

Social media firms ‘morally responsible for tackling Covid-19 misinformation’Social media firms ‘morally responsible for tackling Covid-19 misinformation’

Global coronavirus infections near 500,000 as health systems buckleGlobal coronavirus infections near 500,000 as health systems buckle

Aid delivered to 60% of India as millions struggle for food amid pandemicAid delivered to 60% of India as millions struggle for food amid pandemic

SNP MP calls for resignations after Salmond acquittalSNP MP calls for resignations after Salmond acquittal


Lifestyle

The Menu continues to offer his weekly column as an Irish food community bulletin board to, where possible, enable the evolution of alternative safe-selling business practices.The Menu: a bulletin board for Irish foodies

This season’s colours and cuts mix up the wardrobe-staple trench, says Prudence Wade.From old classics to new twists – how this year is doing trench coats

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »