News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US begins withdrawal from Paris climate pact

US begins withdrawal from Paris climate pact
By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 09:37 PM

The US has told the United Nations it has begun the process of pulling out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said he submitted a formal notice to the UN, starting a withdrawal process that does not become official for a year.

Mr Pompeo’s statement touted America’s carbon pollution cuts and called the Paris deal an “unfair economic burden” to the US economy.

Nearly 200 nations signed the climate deal in which each country provides its own goals to curb emissions of heat-trapping gases that lead to climate change.

The US is the first nation to pull out of the deal.

Agreement rules prevented a country from pulling out in the first three years after ratification on November 4 2016.

READ MORE

British MPs elect Lindsay Hoyle to replace John Bercow as Commons Speaker

More on this topic

Bríd Smith says she is ‘best pals’ with Cher over singer’s anti-fracking stanceBríd Smith says she is ‘best pals’ with Cher over singer’s anti-fracking stance

Blindboy Boatclub wants Ireland to become a world leader on climate actionBlindboy Boatclub wants Ireland to become a world leader on climate action

Leonardo DiCaprio praises teen climate change activist Greta ThunbergLeonardo DiCaprio praises teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg

Thunberg in transport plea as UN climate meeting relocated from Chile to MadridThunberg in transport plea as UN climate meeting relocated from Chile to Madrid

ClimateMike PompeoParisTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Wife and lover who shared fantasies of killing wealthy farmer convicted of murderWife and lover who shared fantasies of killing wealthy farmer convicted of murder

Columnist sues Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lieColumnist sues Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lie

Boeing capsule completes major flight test in desertBoeing capsule completes major flight test in desert

PayPal: Political parties in UK should check where donations come fromPayPal: Political parties in UK should check where donations come from


Lifestyle

Dating in the office comes with some big risks to your professional life.Is it ever OK to date a work colleague?

Timmy Creed brings his Spliced play to five of the city’s GAA clubs, writes Marjorie BrennanHurling piece performed in a natural setting

This week, Carol Brick is following on from that with additional advice for a cohort who I believe are particularly inclined to put financial planning on the long finger - families with children and teens.Making Cents: Preparing for a fresh financial start to 2020

Nothing will ease the pain of a year in which two of The Script lost parents, but the band are still glad to have music as a constant in their lives, writes Ed PowerThe Script getting back to basics in new album

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »