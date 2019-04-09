NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
US attorney general to release Mueller report within a week

Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 03:19 PM

US attorney general William Barr has said he will release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation within a week.

Mr Barr, giving evidence before a House appropriations subcommittee, said Mr Mueller’s report will have portions redacted but they would be colour-coded to indicate why the information could not be made public.

Mr Mueller concluded his investigation in late March and submitted a nearly 400-page confidential report.

Attorney general William Barr at his first appearance on Capitol Hill since taking office (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Mr Barr sent a letter to Congress with Mr Mueller’s “principal conclusions”.

He said Mr Mueller was given the opportunity to review that letter but declined to do so.

Mr Barr said grand jury information, details that could reveal confidential intelligence sources and information that would interfere with ongoing cases will be redacted.

- Press Association

