'At your request, I am submitting my resignation': US Attorney General Jeff Sessions quits

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned, President Donald Trump has tweeted.

Mr Trump said: "We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date."

Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to the Attorney General at the Department of Justice, will become the US' new Acting Attorney General until a permanent replacement is nominated.

In his resignation letter, also released to social media, the out-going AG said: "At your request, I am submitting my resignation."

Mr Sessions added that in his time as AG, he and President Trump had "restored and upheld the rule of law - a glorious tradition that each of us has a responsibility to safeguard".