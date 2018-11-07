Home»Breaking News»world

'At your request, I am submitting my resignation': US Attorney General Jeff Sessions quits

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 07:53 PM

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned, President Donald Trump has tweeted.

Mr Trump said: "We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date."

Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to the Attorney General at the Department of Justice, will become the US' new Acting Attorney General until a permanent replacement is nominated.

In his resignation letter, also released to social media, the out-going AG said: "At your request, I am submitting my resignation."

Mr Sessions added that in his time as AG, he and President Trump had "restored and upheld the rule of law - a glorious tradition that each of us has a responsibility to safeguard".


KEYWORDS

Donald Trump

Related Articles

No Trump-Putin summit in Paris with focus on Armistice commemorations

Women will decide the outcome of American midterms

Fox News says host’s appearance at Trump rally ‘an unfortunate distraction’

Trump makes final push ahead of US midterm elections

More in this Section

Russian tycoon who owns Monaco football club charged in corruption case

Muslims, Native Americans and openly gay governor-elect make history

Young babies giggle like chimps, say researchers

Singing can improve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, study finds


Breaking Stories

Power dressing: How women have styled suits over the decades

6 amazing health benefits of seasonal Brussels sprouts

5 short European stays to blow the winter blues away

Today's teens are living in the shadow of going viral

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »