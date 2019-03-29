NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

US Attorney General expects Mueller report to be released by mid-April

Friday, March 29, 2019 - 08:43 PM

US Attorney General William Barr has told Congress to expect a version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation by mid-April.

The attorney general sent a letter on Friday to Sen Lindsey Graham and Rep Jerrold Nadler, the chairmen of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees.

Mr Barr says he wants the public to be able to read Mr Mueller’s findings. He says Mr Mueller’s report is nearly 400 pages long.

Attorney General William Barr (Kevin Wolf/AP)

Mr Mueller officially concluded his investigation last Friday and submitted his confidential report to Mr Barr.

Mr Barr’s summary of Mr Mueller’s report said it did not find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign to swing the 2016 presidential election.

The letter that Attorney General William Barr sent to Congress (Wayne Partlow/AP)

Mr Mueller reached no conclusion about whether President Trump sought to obstruct the investigation.

But Mr Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude President Trump obstructed justice.

READ MORE

Brexit: a tumultuous seven days

- Press Association

More on this topic

Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

Pressure grows to release full Mueller probe as Trump says ‘Russia hoax is dead’

Syrians protest after Trump recognises Israel sovereignty over Golan Heights

Trump says Russia investigation led to ‘treasonous, evil things’

More in this Section

Theresa May loses bid for support for Brexit withdrawal agreement

Fans line streets for funeral of Prodigy star Keith Flint

Swedish teen who inspired climate protests joins rally in Berlin

Spacewalking astronauts replace more station batteries


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Midi dresses for the summer months

Review: John Grant, Cork Opera House

40 watercolours and drawings by the shortlived celebrated Cork artist Daniel Macdonald for sale

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »