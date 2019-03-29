US Attorney General expects Mueller report to be released by mid-April

US Attorney General William Barr has told Congress to expect a version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation by mid-April.

The attorney general sent a letter on Friday to Sen Lindsey Graham and Rep Jerrold Nadler, the chairmen of the Senate and House Judiciary Committees.

Mr Barr says he wants the public to be able to read Mr Mueller’s findings. He says Mr Mueller’s report is nearly 400 pages long. Attorney General William Barr (Kevin Wolf/AP)

Mr Mueller officially concluded his investigation last Friday and submitted his confidential report to Mr Barr.

Mr Barr’s summary of Mr Mueller’s report said it did not find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign to swing the 2016 presidential election. The letter that Attorney General William Barr sent to Congress (Wayne Partlow/AP)

Mr Mueller reached no conclusion about whether President Trump sought to obstruct the investigation.

But Mr Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude President Trump obstructed justice.

- Press Association