US aircraft carrier deployed over Iran remains outside Gulf

Monday, June 03, 2019 - 04:45 PM

A US aircraft carrier ordered to deploy to the Middle East over a perceived threat from Iran remains outside of the Persian Gulf amid efforts to de-escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is currently in the Arabian Sea, some 200 miles off the coast of Oman.

While US Navy officials repeatedly declined to discuss why they had not gone through the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf, they insisted they remain ready to launch any mission in the region.

However, Captain Putnam Browne, the commanding officer of the Lincoln, also told The Associated Press: “You don’t want to inadvertently escalate something.”

Tensions with Iran have worsened since President Donald Trump pulled America out of Iran’s nuclear deal last year and imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Press Association

