US Air Force’s mystery space plane back on Earth after two-year mission

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 11:42 AM

The US Air Force’s mystery space plane is back on Earth, following a record-breaking two-year mission.

The X-37B landed at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida early on Sunday.

The US Air Force is keeping quiet about what the plane did in orbit after launching aboard a SpaceX rocket in 2017.

The 780-day mission sets a new endurance record for the reusable test vehicle.

It looks like a space shuttle but is one-fourth the size at 29 feet.

Each successive mission advances our nation's space capabilities

Officials say this latest mission successfully completed its objectives.

Experiments from the Air Force Research Laboratory were aboard.

This was the fifth spaceflight by a vehicle of this sort.

Number six is planned next year with another launch from Cape Canaveral.

According to US Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett: “Each successive mission advances our nation’s space capabilities.”

