News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

US ‘absolutely ruthless’ in safeguarding of suspect in English road death case

US ‘absolutely ruthless’ in safeguarding of suspect in English road death case
By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 04:44 PM

The British Prime Minister has said America is “absolutely ruthless in enforcing the code of diplomatic immunity” after it emerged the suspect in the death of Harry Dunn would not return to the UK.

Harry Dunn died when his motorbike crashed into a car outside an RAF base on August 27.

The 19-year-old’s family said they would be flying out to the US to “spread our campaign” and try and convince Donald Trump to reverse his decision on diplomatic immunity.

The suspect, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas – who is reportedly married to a US intelligence official, was granted diplomatic immunity following the crash.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the US as ‘absolutely ruthless’ in their safeguarding of the suspect in the case of teenager Harry Dunn (PA)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the US as ‘absolutely ruthless’ in their safeguarding of the suspect in the case of teenager Harry Dunn (PA)

On Friday, Boris Johnson said although President Trump was sympathetic towards Harry’s family’s views on the use of diplomatic immunity, the US are “very reluctant” to allow citizens to be tried abroad.

Commenting on the US’s safeguarding of Mrs Sacoolas, the Prime Minister said: “In my experience, America is very, very reluctant to allow its nationals to be tried overseas, and is absolutely ruthless in enforcing the code of diplomatic immunity.

“I must say, I don’t think it was appropriate for that provision to be used in this case.

“I made that point to the President, and he is sympathetic.

“I think we’ve just got to keep working on that and see what we can do to get justice for Harry Dunn and his family.”

The family of Harry Dunn, mother Charlotte Charles (left) and father Tim Dunn (right) with their partners (PA)
The family of Harry Dunn, mother Charlotte Charles (left) and father Tim Dunn (right) with their partners (PA)

When asked about the diplomatic immunity row by reporters, Mr Trump called the incident a “terrible accident”, but suggested driving on the opposite side of road was confusing – saying “it happens”.

The family’s lawyer and spokesman, Radd Seiger, said Harry’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, were engaging lawyers to take a civil case against Mrs Sacoolas in America.

In a post on the Justice 4 Harry GoFundMe page, the teenager’s family said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and the support from all of you, and want to say thank you again personally from the bottom of our hearts.

“We couldn’t do this without you and value each and everyone of you! The individual comments and personal stories that have been coming into us have touched our hearts and we know that we are not alone.

“We wanted to share with you that on Sunday we will be flying to the US to continue our fight for justice4harry.

“We will be meeting with various news channels to spread our campaign with all of America and ultimately hope that the American government see that it is right to send Anne Sacoolas back to the UK to face our justice system.”

More on this topic

Latest: Knifeman who stabbed three at shopping centre held on suspicion of terrorismLatest: Knifeman who stabbed three at shopping centre held on suspicion of terrorism

Tommy Robinson faces a blanket ban on attending England matchesTommy Robinson faces a blanket ban on attending England matches

Design of new £20 note featuring JMW Turner unveiled by Bank of EnglandDesign of new £20 note featuring JMW Turner unveiled by Bank of England

Donald Trump says wrong-way driving ‘happens’ amid diplomatic immunity rowDonald Trump says wrong-way driving ‘happens’ amid diplomatic immunity row

Harry DunnTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Teenager in England sentenced for killing motorcyclist by placing bike in his pathTeenager in England sentenced for killing motorcyclist by placing bike in his path

Thousands flee homes as wildfire rages on edge of LAThousands flee homes as wildfire rages on edge of LA

German synagogue attack suspect ‘admits to shootings’German synagogue attack suspect ‘admits to shootings’

‘Quiet man’ facing life in jail for murdering wife after speck of blood found on sock‘Quiet man’ facing life in jail for murdering wife after speck of blood found on sock


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

His morning radio slot ended earlier this year – but Bernard O’Shea has never been busier, starting with his debut book, writes Esther McCarthy.With a debut book out, Bernard O’Shea has never been busier

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »