NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Update: Theresa May leaves for Strasbourg for Brexit talks with Jean-Claude Juncker

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 05:14 PM

Update: British Prime Minister Theresa May has set off for Strasbourg for Brexit talks with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Downing Street has announced.

File photo.

Downing Street said Brexit talks had been continuing at a "technical level" on Monday afternoon.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Talks have been continuing at technical level throughout the course of the afternoon. That remains the case."

Earlier: UK Govt to continue with meaningful vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal tomorrow

The British government has confirmed a meaningful vote on Theresa May's Withdrawal deal will take place in parliament tomorrow.

The UK's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay will address the Commons this evening.

There will also be a written statement from the British Prime Minister, part of the process needed for tomorrow's vote.

Also expected to be published is the legal advice of Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

Prime Minister Theresa May's official spokesman cautioned against "speculation" that the Prime Minister might ask Parliament to vote on a "conditional" motion expressing its readiness to support a form of deal other than the one agreed with Brussels.

He declined to discuss how Mrs May will approach the no-deal motion expected on Wednesday if she loses the meaningful vote, saying only: "Her focus is solely upon speaking to fellow leaders and getting on with the work required to allow MPs to support the deal and to bring this stage of the process to an end."

READ MORE: May fights to save her Brexit plan amid warnings of another crushing defeat

Asked if Mrs May had considered resigning if her deal was defeated on Tuesday, the spokesman said he had not discussed the matter with the PM, but added: "I have seen nothing at all to suggest that."

Mrs May has had a further phone call with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, Number 10 said.

"Talks continue," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

Earlier, Downing Street described the current state of Brexit talks with the EU as "deadlocked."

More on this topic

Fear of post-Brexit standstill near Port Tunnel over property dispute

Donohoe: No-deal Brexit would have 'immediate and negative' impact on economy

Taoiseach: Any Article 50 extension must have a purpose

Sinn Féin hopeful EU solidarity with Ireland continues


KEYWORDS

brexitUKEU

More in this Section

Chinese carriers ordered to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 after Ethiopia crash

The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging, inquest told

Ethiopian Airlines crash: what we know so far

Ethiopian Airlines crash: What do we know about those killed?


Lifestyle

What to entertain the kids this bank holiday weekend? Explorium could be the answer

From mushroom drinks to aura photography: All the wellness trends from South by Southwest

How to reset your fitness mindset if you’ve lost your gym mojo

6 ways to not kill your plants if you’re a millennial who can’t keep anything alive

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »