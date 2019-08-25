News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Update: Seven dead after helicopter and plane collide mid-air in Majorca

Wreckage by a fence near Inca in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Picture: Incendios f.Baleares Via AP
By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 05:15 PM

Update 5.15pm: Seven people were killed when a helicopter and a small plane collided mid-air over the island of Majorca, authorities in Spain have said.

The victims included three adults and two children on the helicopter and two local men in the plane, according to the regional government of Spain’s Balearic islands, which include Majorca.

Local media reported that the helicopter was on a sightseeing tour and authorities have opened an investigation into what happened.

Part of the wreckage from the aircraft landed near houses in a rural area.

Spain’s caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, sent his condolences to the victims’ families on Twitter and expressed sadness at the “tragic accident”.

At least five people have been killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the island of Majorca, authorities in Spain have said.

The incident, in which one of the deceased is reported to be a minor, happened at 11.35am, according to the regional government of Spain's Balearic islands, which include Majorca.

Emergency services were at the scene, the authorities added.

Private Spanish news agency Europa Press cited unidentified local officials saying the aircraft had crashed into a farm field.

No further details were immediately available.

