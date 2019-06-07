Update: Police investigating homophobic attack on couple on bus make four arrests

Update - 5.45pm: Four male teenagers, aged between 15 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and aggravated GBH after two women were subject to a homophobic attack on a London night bus, Scotland Yard said.

The Metropolitan Police Roads and Transport unit tweeted from its account in reply to a new article on the homophobic attack, saying: "Arrests have now been made and the investigation remains ongoing."

Four arrests made following homophobic attack and robbery on Camden bus

A Scotland Yard statement said: "Four males aged between 15-18 have been arrested today, Friday, 7 June on suspicion of robbery and aggravated GBH. They have been taken to separate London police stations for questioning.

"Police continue to appeal for witnesses and information after the women were assaulted and robbed on a route N31 bus in Camden.

"As they sat on the top deck they were approached by a group of males who began to make lewd and homophobic comments to them. The women were then attacked and punched several times before the males ran off the bus.

"A phone and bag were stolen during the assault.

"Both women were taken to hospital for treatment of facial injuries. They have now been discharged."

Melania Geymonat released this image of her and her girlfriend after what she claimed was an attack on them both by a group of young men. Pic: Melania Geymonat

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox said: "This was a disgusting attack on two women who appear to have been picked out and targeted by a group of youths. The suspects have made a number of homophobic comments towards the couple before throwing coins at them.

"When the women tried to reason with the group, the attack escalated to an assault.

"CCTV footage from the attack is being reviewed by detectives. We continue to appeal for information from the public, particularly those who were present on the bus before or after the attack to come forward and tell police what they saw.

"A number of active enquires are in hand to trace other individuals suspected to have been involved in the incident. Lots of people will understandably be outraged by this attack.

"Our efforts to trace all the suspects involved and bring them in for questioning will be relentless."

He added extra officers in plain clothes and uniform will be out on patrol over the weekend.

Earlier: Couple beaten in homophobic attack in UK after refusing to kiss on bus

A couple in England were subjected to a homophobic attack and left covered in blood after refusing to kiss on a bus.

The attack on Melania Geymonat, 28, and her girlfriend Chris, happened on the top of a double-decker London night bus as they were travelling to Camden Town in the early hours of May 30.

A group of young men began harassing them when they discovered they were a couple, asking them to kiss while making sexual gestures.

Miss Geymonat posted on her Facebook page: “In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away. Chris even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it.

“The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up.

“The next thing I know is I’m being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don’t remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over.”

Miss Geymonat added that the gang of at least four may have broken her nose during the ordeal, and stole a phone and bag from them before taking off into the night.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the attack as disgusting and misogynistic.

This was a disgusting, misogynistic attack. Hate crimes against the LGBT+ community will not be tolerated in London. The @metpoliceuk are investigating and appealing for witnesses. If you have any information - call 101. https://t.co/4zSqxyE6IP — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 7, 2019

He said hate crimes against the LGBT+ community would not be tolerated in London.

Siwan Hayward, from director of compliance and policing at TfL, said: “This sickening attack is utterly unacceptable. Homophobic behaviour and abuse is a hate crime and won’t be tolerated on our network.

“All of our customers have the right to travel without fear of verbal or physical assault and we are working with the police to stamp out this behaviour on our transport network.

“We will do all we can to support the police investigation of this incident.”

Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

Miss Geymonat said one of the men spoke Spanish and the others had British accents.

Scotland Yard has issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

