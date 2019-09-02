News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Update: One man dead, another seriously injured following London Tube station fight

Update: One man dead, another seriously injured following London Tube station fight
By Press Association
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 11:10 AM

Update 11.10am: A murder investigation has been launched after a 24-year-old was stabbed to death at a Tube station.

The victim was injured during a fight between two groups of men at Elephant and Castle Underground station in south London just before 11.30pm on Sunday.

On Monday, British Transport Police said that the 24-year-old had died from his injuries in hospital.

It is the 92nd homicide in the capital so far in 2019.

A second man, aged 25, who was also hurt and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: “This was a shocking act of violence and we are working tirelessly to identify and trace those responsible.

“While the investigation is still at an early stage, at this time we believe there was an altercation between two groups of men inside the Underground station and it is here the victims sustained their injuries before making their way onto the street.

READ MORE

Jacob Rees-Mogg challenged over no-deal Brexit mortality rate

“We have a number of reassurance patrols in the area today so passengers can expect to see an increased police presence on their journey.

“I would urge anyone who hasn’t already spoken with police to get in touch with us as soon as possible by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 597 of 01/09/19. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Two men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder over the fight.

- Press Association

Earlier: Two men seriously injured in double stabbing at London Underground station

Two men are in hospital after a double stabbing at a Tube station in south London.

Officers were called to Elephant and Castle station just before 11.30pm on Sunday after two men were found seriously injured in a street nearby.

The two men have been admitted to hospital with stab wounds, with a 24-year-old man in a critical condition and a 25-year-old man in a serious condition, the British Transport Police said.

Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward.

“This was a shocking act of violence and we are working hard to establish the full circumstances behind what happened,” Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said.

“While the investigation is still at an early stage, at this time we believe there was an altercation between two groups of men inside the Underground station and it is here the victims sustained their injuries before making their way onto the street.”

Elephant and Castle station is likely to be closed for a period during the early morning while forensic examinations take place, police said.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Hong Kong students plan to strike as commutes disrupted

More on this topic

Man hospitalised after stabbing in DundalkMan hospitalised after stabbing in Dundalk

Man hospitalised following stabbing in Limerick cityMan hospitalised following stabbing in Limerick city

Irishman, 53, dies after stabbing in Costa del Sol pubIrishman, 53, dies after stabbing in Costa del Sol pub

Victim of fatal stabbing on Dublin's O'Connell Street named Victim of fatal stabbing on Dublin's O'Connell Street named

British Transport Policesouth LondonTube stationTOPIC: Stabbing

More in this Section

Donald Trump falsely claims he has never heard of a Category 5 hurricaneDonald Trump falsely claims he has never heard of a Category 5 hurricane

Jacob Rees-Mogg challenged over no-deal Brexit mortality rateJacob Rees-Mogg challenged over no-deal Brexit mortality rate

Berlin zoo celebrates Germany’s first panda cub birthsBerlin zoo celebrates Germany’s first panda cub births

Researchers reveal how bacteria behind hospital infections block out antibioticsResearchers reveal how bacteria behind hospital infections block out antibiotics


Lifestyle

Looking back over the weekend, here are six things we learned from this year's Picnic.Six things we learned at Electric Picnic

These boozy drinks will slip down a treat while you’re watching the new series.3 cocktails that channel the spirit of the Peaky Blinders

The food writer and author gives Ella Walker the lowdown on her foodie likes and dislikes.2 minutes with Felicity Cloake – who is a huge advocate for toast in any and all scenarios

Nervous about wearing sneakers in the office? Prudence Wade doesn’t think you should be.Why it’s actually acceptable to wear trainers to work

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »