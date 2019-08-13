News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Update: Hong Kong airport cancels all flights after protestors' blockade

Update: Hong Kong airport cancels all flights after protestors' blockade
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 10:41 AM

Update: Hong Kong airport has cancelled all remaining flights for a second day after protesters took over terminals.

It comes after immigration counters at the airport’s main terminal shut down after protesters blocked the entrance.

Earlier: Leader of Hong Kong warns city is on ‘path of no return’; Flights resume at airport

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the ongoing instability, chaos and violence from pro-democracy protests have placed the city on a “path of no return.”

Flights resumed at Hong Kong airport today, although more than 100 remained cancelled a day after protesters forced one of the world’s busiest transport hubs to shut down to highlight their calls for an independent inquiry into alleged police abuse.

A few thousand protesters have gathered at the airport for a fifth day after they forced the shutdown of the main terminal on Monday, leading to the cancellation of more than 200 flights.

A traveller leans on her bag while browsing her smartphone at the departure hall of the Hong Kong International airport (Vincent Thian/AP)
A traveller leans on her bag while browsing her smartphone at the departure hall of the Hong Kong International airport (Vincent Thian/AP)

The central government in Beijing characterised the protest movement as something approaching “terrorism” that posed an “existential threat” to local citizens.

Meanwhile, paramilitary police have been assembling across the border in the city of Shenzhen for exercises in what some saw as a threat to increase force brought against the mostly young protesters who have turned out in their thousands over the past 10 weeks.

The demonstrators have shown no sign of letting up on their campaign to force Ms Lam’s administration to respond to their demands, including that she step down and entirely scrap legislation that could have seen criminal suspects sent to mainland China to face torture and unfair or politically charged trials.

While Beijing tends to define terrorism broadly, extending it especially to non-violent movements opposing government policies in minority regions such as Tibet and Xinjiang, the government’s usage of the term in relation to Hong Kong raised the prospect of greater violence and the possible suspension of legal rights for those detained.

Protesters surround banners that read: “Those on the street today are all warriors!” (Vincent Thian/AP)
Protesters surround banners that read: “Those on the street today are all warriors!” (Vincent Thian/AP)

Demonstrators have in recent days focused on their demand for an independent inquiry into what they call the police’s abuse of power and negligence. That followed reports and circulating video footage of violent arrests and injuries sustained by protesters.

Some protesters have thrown bricks, eggs and flaming objects at police stations and police said they arrested another 149 demonstrators over the weekend, bringing the total to more than 700 since early June. Police say several officers have suffered burns, bruises and eye damage inflicted by protesters.

READ MORE

Leader of Hong Kong defends police actions after call for ‘brutality’ inquiry

Ms Lam told reporters on Tuesday that dialogue would only begin when the violence stopped. She reiterated her support for the police and said they have had to make on-the-spot decisions under difficult circumstances, using “the lowest level of force”.

“After the violence has been stopped, and the chaotic situation that we are seeing could subside,” Ms Lam said, “I as the chief executive will be responsible to rebuild Hong Kong’s economy … to help Hong Kong to move on.”

Update: Hong Kong airport cancels all flights after protestors' blockade

She did not elaborate on what steps her government will take toward reconciliation.

After two months, the protests have become increasingly divisive and prompted clashes across the city.

Hong Kong was promised democratic rights not enjoyed in Communist Party-ruled mainland China when Beijing took over what had been a British colony in 1997, but some have accused Beijing of steadily eroding their freedoms.

Those doubts are fuelling the protests, which build on a previous opposition movement that shut down much of the city for seven weeks in 2014 that eventually fizzled out and whose leaders have been imprisoned.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Leader of Hong Kong defends police actions after call for ‘brutality’ inquiryLeader of Hong Kong defends police actions after call for ‘brutality’ inquiry

Businesses distance themselves from Hong Kong protests in bid to woo ChinaBusinesses distance themselves from Hong Kong protests in bid to woo China

China claims Hong Kong protests 'beginning to show the sprouts of terrorism' as flights are cancelledChina claims Hong Kong protests 'beginning to show the sprouts of terrorism' as flights are cancelled

Cathay Pacific staff warned of ‘disciplinary consequences’ of Hong Kong protestsCathay Pacific staff warned of ‘disciplinary consequences’ of Hong Kong protests

Hong KongChinaprotestsTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

Opera star Placido Domingo denies sexually harassing colleaguesOpera star Placido Domingo denies sexually harassing colleagues

Woman in hospital after man ‘tries to stab several people’ in SydneyWoman in hospital after man ‘tries to stab several people’ in Sydney

Vaccine against chlamydia moves a step closer after successful clinical trialVaccine against chlamydia moves a step closer after successful clinical trial

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s guards on night of death was a ‘fill-in’, reports claimOne of Jeffrey Epstein’s guards on night of death was a ‘fill-in’, reports claim


Lifestyle

Avoid snacks high in fat, sugar and salt, says Helen O’Callaghan.Quick fix: 25% of all meals include food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar

Making the right choice that will have lasting value when investing in a new set of dining chairs takes planning and consideration of both practical and aesthetic needs, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Let's be seated: Your guide to investing in a new set of dining chairs

Tara Stewart in conversation with Hilary Fennell.This much I know: Tara Stewart

A diehard fan of Home & Away, Megan O’Brien made sure that a stop-off at the soap’s iconic “Summer Bay” set was firmly on the itinerary during her holiday in Australia with her boyfriend Peter Murphy.Wedding of the Week: Summer Bay stroll led to proposal

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »