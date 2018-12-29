NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Update: Flights resume at German airport following earlier incident

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 09:41 PM

Update 9.40pm: Flights have resumed at Hannover Airport in Germany after a car was driven through a barrier onto the tarmac.

Police stopped the vehicle and overpowered the driver - who was found to have drugs in his system.

No one was hurt.

Flights suspended at German airport after car incident

Flights have been suspended at Hannover airport in central Germany after a man tried to drive onto the facility's apron.

German news agency dpa reported that federal police said the man, who was in a Polish-registered car, was detained on Saturday afternoon.

Take-offs and landings were suspended while the incident was investigated, though the airport's terminals remain open.

Hannover airport is not one of Germany's major hubs.

