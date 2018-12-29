Update: Flights resume at German airport following earlier incident

Update 9.40pm: Flights have resumed at Hannover Airport in Germany after a car was driven through a barrier onto the tarmac.
Police stopped the vehicle and overpowered the driver - who was found to have drugs in his system.
No one was hurt.
Flights have been suspended at Hannover airport in central Germany after a man tried to drive onto the facility's apron.
German news agency dpa reported that federal police said the man, who was in a Polish-registered car, was detained on Saturday afternoon.
Take-offs and landings were suspended while the incident was investigated, though the airport's terminals remain open.
Hannover airport is not one of Germany's major hubs.
PA