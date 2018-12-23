Update: Flights resume at Birmingham Airport following technical issue

Update 8.30pm: Flights are taking off from Birmingham airport in Britain again following an earlier suspension.

Managers there blamed a technical fault with air traffic control.

In a statement, they say they have resolved the issue and operations are resuming.

Following the earlier Air Traffic Control technical fault, Birmingham Airport has now resolved the issue and operations have now resumed. We thank passengers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.— Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) December 23, 2018

Flights grounded after technical issue at Birmingham Airport

Air passengers have been plunged into fresh chaos after one of the UK's international airports suspended all flights.

Birmingham Airport said it had to temporarily suspend services on Sunday due to "an air traffic control fault".

The incident comes the same week as the Gatwick Airport fiasco, which saw roughly 140,000 passengers affected when a drone was apparently spotted around the runway, forcing bosses to ground flights across three days.

A Birmingham Airport spokesman said: "We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

"Passengers are advised to check with their airline regarding flight departures and arrivals.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to our passengers."

Important update: Our full statement regarding the temporary suspension of flights from Birmingham Airport this evening can be found here: https://t.co/VDKCYD8vcu— Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) December 23, 2018

Flights were affected from around 6pm.

The spokesman said IT technicians were working on the problem and hoped it was "not too serious".

PA