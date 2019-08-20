News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Update: Armed man dead after police end siege on bus in Rio

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 02:32 PM

Update: Officials have confirmed that an armed man who held dozens of people hostage on a bus in Rio de Janeiro and threatened to set it on fire has been killed by police after a four-hour standoff.

The man, armed with a gun and a knife, took 37 people hostage as the bus was on a busy bridge linking the suburb of Sao Goncalo to central Rio de Janeiro, before being shot dead by police, according to the Rio de Janeiro state governor.

Hans Moreno, one of the hostages, said on TV Globo that the man was not behaving in an aggressive way and was “very calm”.

An armed man is holding dozens of people hostage on a bus in Rio de Janeiro and threatening to set the vehicle on fire, Brazilian police have said.

The Federal Highway Police said negotiations were underway with the man who has been holding 37 people hostage since about 5.30am local time on a busy bridge linking the suburb of Sao Goncalo to central Rio.

At least six hostages have been released so far and police said they told authorities the man had poured petrol in the bus and threatened to set it on fire.

Officials said the man has identified himself as a policeman but this has not been confirmed.

The man has not made any particular demands and appears to have “psychological problems”, a spokesman for the traffic police said on TV Globo.

Rio’s elite police force known as BOPE is in charge of the negotiations, and a sniper has been placed nearby.

Traffic has been blocked in both directions on the bridge, with hundreds of vehicles stuck in queues.

Sao Goncalo is a violent, impoverished suburb separated from Rio by Guanabara Bay.

