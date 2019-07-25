News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Up to 150 migrants feared drowned after boats capsize off Libya

Up to 150 migrants feared drowned after boats capsize off Libya
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 04:26 PM

Up to 150 Europe-bound migrants were missing and feared drowned after the boats they were travelling in capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, the coast guard and the UN refugee agency said.

Ayoub Gassim, a spokesman for Libya’s coast guard, said two boats carrying around 300 migrants capsized around 75 miles east of the capital, Tripoli.

Around 137 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, he said, and the coast guard has recovered just one body so far.

Charlie Yaxley, a spokesman for the UN refugee agency, said 147 had been saved.

“We estimate that 150 migrants are potentially missing and died at sea,” he said.

After the uprising that toppled and killed Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe.

Traffickers and armed groups have exploited Libya’s chaos since his overthrow, and have been implicated in widespread abuses of migrants, including torture and abduction for ransom.

Earlier this week, the Libyan coast guard intercepted around three dozen migrants off the coast and took them to a detention centre near Tripoli where an airstrike killed more than 50 people earlier this month.

Displaced children in Libya (Unicef/PA)
Displaced children in Libya (Unicef/PA)

Over 200 detainees are still being held at the Tajoura detention centre, near the front lines of fighting between rival Libyan factions.

The UN has expressed concern for their safety.

In recent years the European Union has partnered with the coast guard and other Libyan forces to prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey by sea to Europe.

Rights groups say those efforts have left migrants at the mercy of brutal armed groups or confined in squalid detention centres that lack adequate food and water.

At least 2,500 migrants are detained in centres in and around Tripoli, where forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter have been battling an array of militias loosely aligned with a UN-recognised government since April.

The government blamed the airstrike on the detention centre on Mr Hifter’s forces, which denied responsibility and accused government-linked militias of storing weapons at the facility.

The UN refugee agency says 164 migrants have died travelling from Libya to Europe since the start of the year, fewer than in previous years.

But the UN says the journey is becoming more dangerous for those who attempt it, with one out of four perishing at sea before reaching Europe.

- Press Association

READ MORE

US to resume federal executions for first time since 2003

More on this topic

Children among migrants detained by UK Border Force in DoverChildren among migrants detained by UK Border Force in Dover

Man, 69, found shot dead after armed police respond to migrant jail attackMan, 69, found shot dead after armed police respond to migrant jail attack

Migrant rescue ship docks in Italian port despite banMigrant rescue ship docks in Italian port despite ban

'My life is here': Migrant group calls for rights for undocumented young people'My life is here': Migrant group calls for rights for undocumented young people

LibyaMigrantsTOPIC: Migrant crisis

More in this Section

US to resume federal executions for first time since 2003US to resume federal executions for first time since 2003

Jeffrey Epstein found injured in cell ahead of US sex trafficking trialJeffrey Epstein found injured in cell ahead of US sex trafficking trial

North Korean missiles fired into the sea believed to be new weaponsNorth Korean missiles fired into the sea believed to be new weapons

Romanian named as acting boss of UN’s nuclear watchdogRomanian named as acting boss of UN’s nuclear watchdog


Lifestyle

JULIEN’S AUCTIONS in Beverly Hills is to present a two-day celebration of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, live and online, on October 18 and 19.Auction will celebrate Steely Dan’s co-founder

THIS newly-discovered portrait of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj by DiegoVelázquez sold for £2.49 million (€2,792,559) at Sotheby’s in London this month.Long-lost portrait sells for nearly €3m

About 12,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year. Jonathan deBurca Butler visits Boots’ mole screening service where moles are scanned and the results sent away to British labs.Knowing the signs of skin cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »