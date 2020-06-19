News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Unnamed state targeting Australia in cyber attack, says PM

Friday, June 19, 2020 - 01:00 AM

Australia is under increasing cyber attack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor”, the country’s prime minister said.

Scott Morrison would not name the state responsible, and he said he made the threat public to raise awareness.

He said: “This activity is targeting Australian organisations across a range of sectors, including all levels of government, industry, political organisations, education, health, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure.”

Although the threat was constant, the frequency of attacks had increased “over many months”.

Mr Morrison added: “This is the actions of a state-based actor with significant capabilities.

“There aren’t too many state-based actors who have those capabilities.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Facebook removes Trump adverts over Nazi symbolFacebook removes Trump adverts over Nazi symbol

‘Plants use odour camouflage tricks to avoid being eaten by insects’‘Plants use odour camouflage tricks to avoid being eaten by insects’

Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to end protections for young immigrantsSupreme Court rejects Trump bid to end protections for young immigrants

Major U-turn as UK Government ditches attempt to build its own Covid-19 tracing appMajor U-turn as UK Government ditches attempt to build its own Covid-19 tracing app


Lifestyle

Not only does the representation of Fr Matthew have a line in classic Cork song 'The Boys of Fairhill', it occupies a prominent place in the city's main thoroughfare, and is easily the best-known statue in the city.Statues of Cork: Local heroes and a royal rumpus

Don't call it a comeback? Bob Dylan really has been here for years, but the release of the 79-year-old's first album of original songs in eight years has caused quite a stir.Scene & Heard: Bob Dylan returns, Camille comes to Midsummer

Know. Celebrate. Support.Trend of the Week: Brilliant BIPOC-owned fashion brands you need to know

Ruth O’Connor asks some well-known people to write a love letter to their Dads in time for Father’s Day this Sunday.Love letters to the daddy of all relationships

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »