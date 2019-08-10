News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Universal Pictures cancels The Hunt release in wake of mass shootings

Universal Pictures cancels The Hunt release in wake of mass shootings
By Press Association
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 09:32 PM

Universal Pictures has cancelled the planned September release of its controversial social thriller The Hunt in the wake of recent mass shootings and criticism from President Donald Trump.

The movie is a gory, R-rated political thriller that depicts liberal “elites” hunting people in red states for sport.

Mr Trump criticised the planned movie on Twitter on Friday, without mentioning its name, saying it was intended “to inflame and cause chaos”.

Universal had already suspended the marketing campaign for the film, which stars Oscar winner Hilary Swank and is directed by Craig Zobel.

But the studio said in a statement on Saturday that it had decided to cancel release altogether, saying “we understand that now is not the time” for the film.

It was due to hit cinemas on September 27.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ian McKellen leads Perthshire Pride paradeIan McKellen leads Perthshire Pride parade

Harry Kane’s late brace breaks Aston Villa’s resistanceHarry Kane’s late brace breaks Aston Villa’s resistance

Protesters gather in Dublin to call on Gardaí to enforce hate speech legislationProtesters gather in Dublin to call on Gardaí to enforce hate speech legislation

One injured in shooting at Oslo mosqueOne injured in shooting at Oslo mosque

CinemasThe HuntUniversal

More in this Section

Spanish aid boat stranded in Med rescues 39 more migrantsSpanish aid boat stranded in Med rescues 39 more migrants

Disgraced Cardinal Pell investigated over letter from jailDisgraced Cardinal Pell investigated over letter from jail

At least 18 reported dead as typhoon hits ChinaAt least 18 reported dead as typhoon hits China

National Grid probe seeks to learn lessons after power blackout hits UKNational Grid probe seeks to learn lessons after power blackout hits UK


Lifestyle

Zest is always a good trick to have up your baking sleeve. The colourful layer that is a part of the skin, and sits above the pith, mirrors the taste of the fruit beneath; lime zest is more piquant than orange zest for example.Michelle Darmody on adding zing to your baking

If you happen to find yourself driving down around the hilly farmlands around Macroom in west Cork, you may come across a strange sight.Currabinny Cooks: Using mozzarella in the summer months

Beetroot is my star of the week for this column.Darina Allen: Sweet and savoury recipes using beetroot

Ireland's beef farmers are not having the best time of it at the moment.Restaurant review: FX Buckley Steakhouse, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »