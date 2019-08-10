News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Unity march held in El Paso one week after mass shooting

Unity march held in El Paso one week after mass shooting
By Press Association
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 10:27 PM

More than 100 people have marched through the Texas border city of El Paso, denouncing racism and calling for stronger gun laws one week after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting that authorities say was carried out by a man targeting Mexicans.

Chanting “gun reform now” and “El Paso strong”, the marchers included Hispanic, white and black people dressed in white to symbolise peace and carrying 22 white wooden crosses to represent the victims of the shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

Jessica Coca Garcia, who was injured in the shooting last week, addressed the rally (Cedar Attanasio/AP)
Jessica Coca Garcia, who was injured in the shooting last week, addressed the rally (Cedar Attanasio/AP)

The man charged with capital murder in the attack, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, is said to have told investigators he targeted Mexicans at the store with an AK-47 rifle. Federal prosecutors have said they’re weighing hate-crime charges.

Jessica Coca Garcia, who was among those injured in the shooting, spoke to those gathered at the League of United Latin American Citizens “March for a United America”.

“Racism is something I always wanted to think didn’t exist. Obviously, it does,” Ms Coca Garcia said after rising from a wheelchair. Bandages covered gunshot wounds to her leg.

“I love you, El Paso,” she said, her voice cracking. “This is where I’m going to stay.”

Former US Representative Beto O’Rourke, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, also attended and spoke to the crowd.

The El Paso native has blamed President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for spreading fear and hate, leading the president to tweet that he should “be quiet”.

Mr O’Rourke said El Paso was “showing the world that hate has no home here”.

Meanwhile, several victims of the El Paso attack and another mass shooting which took place in Ohio less than 24 hours later and left nine people dead were being laid to rest.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Referee Mike Dean entertains fans with dummy just minutes into 2019/20 seasonReferee Mike Dean entertains fans with dummy just minutes into 2019/20 season

Ian McKellen leads Perthshire Pride paradeIan McKellen leads Perthshire Pride parade

Harry Kane’s late brace breaks Aston Villa’s resistanceHarry Kane’s late brace breaks Aston Villa’s resistance

Universal Pictures cancels The Hunt release in wake of mass shootingsUniversal Pictures cancels The Hunt release in wake of mass shootings

El PasoOhioPatrick CrusiusTexasUS gun control

More in this Section

Universal Pictures cancels The Hunt release in wake of mass shootingsUniversal Pictures cancels The Hunt release in wake of mass shootings

One injured in shooting at Oslo mosqueOne injured in shooting at Oslo mosque

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg visits damaged German forestClimate campaigner Greta Thunberg visits damaged German forest

Richard Braine elected new leader of UK Independence PartyRichard Braine elected new leader of UK Independence Party


Lifestyle

Zest is always a good trick to have up your baking sleeve. The colourful layer that is a part of the skin, and sits above the pith, mirrors the taste of the fruit beneath; lime zest is more piquant than orange zest for example.Michelle Darmody on adding zing to your baking

If you happen to find yourself driving down around the hilly farmlands around Macroom in west Cork, you may come across a strange sight.Currabinny Cooks: Using mozzarella in the summer months

Beetroot is my star of the week for this column.Darina Allen: Sweet and savoury recipes using beetroot

Ireland's beef farmers are not having the best time of it at the moment.Restaurant review: FX Buckley Steakhouse, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »