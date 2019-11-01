News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Unearthed eagle bone may have been part of ‘last necklace made by Neanderthals’

Unearthed eagle bone may have been part of ‘last necklace made by Neanderthals’
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 06:00 PM

An eagle toe bone found in Spain may have been a part of “the last necklace made by the Neanderthals”, archaeologists believe.

The bone, thought to have come from the the left leg of the Spanish imperial eagle, was discovered in 2015 by a group of researchers inside the Foradada Cave in Calafell, a village in the province of Tarragona.

The team says the claw remnant is around 40,000 years old and represents the “most recent known use of talons for adornments by Neanderthals”.

They believe the find contributes to “the scarce evidence that ancient humans used animal parts for symbolic purposes as opposed to practical ones”.

As discoveries like these are rare, archaeologists over the years argued that Neanderthals did not have symbolic culture until modern humans introduced it to them after migrating into Europe.

But according to the authors of a study published in the Science Advances journal, the finding adds to the growing evidence of sophistication within this species.

Exterior view of the prehistoric site of Cova Foradada in Spain (Antonio Rodriguez-Hidalgo/Science Advances)
Exterior view of the prehistoric site of Cova Foradada in Spain (Antonio Rodriguez-Hidalgo/Science Advances)

Eagle talons have previously been found at Neanderthal sites across Europe and past research has suggested that these ancient humans may have used seashells as beads to convey ideas such as social status or rank with symbolic objects.

Antonio Rodriguez-Hidalgo, a researcher at the Institute of Evolution in Africa (IDEA) in Madrid and study leader, said: “Neanderthals used eagle talons as symbolic elements, probably as necklace pendants.”

The researchers used 3D computer modelling to analyse the cut marks on the talon and radiocarbon dating methods to determine its age.

They found that the deep marks on the artefact showed evidence of “anthropic manipulation” – ie, those made by an ancient human with a tool.

Spanish imperial eagle talons similar to the one found in Foradada Cave (Antonio Rodriguez-Hidalgo/Science Advances)
Spanish imperial eagle talons similar to the one found in Foradada Cave (Antonio Rodriguez-Hidalgo/Science Advances)

The researchers say the age of the toe bone coincides with the moment when Neanderthals came into contact with modern humans from Africa around 40,000 years ago.

Mr Rodriguez-Hidalgo believes the talon may have featured in “the last necklace made by the Neanderthals”.

Juan Ignacio Morales, a researcher at the University of Barcelona and one of the study authors, goes as far as to say that the use of eagle claws as ornaments “could have been a cultural transmission from the Neanderthals to modern humans, who adopted this practice after reaching Europe”.

Claw bones from birds of prey have been unearthed at various Neanderthal sites over the years but the oldest ones, found in Croatia, date back to about 130,000 years ago, predating the arrival of modern humans.

The Croatia talons are now regarded as the earliest known symbolic Neanderthal artefact.

ArchaelogyNeanderthalNeanderthal necklaceNecklaceTalonsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren outlines $20 trillion healthcare planWhite House hopeful Elizabeth Warren outlines $20 trillion healthcare plan

Johnson rejects Trump’s advice to form General Election pact with FarageJohnson rejects Trump’s advice to form General Election pact with Farage

Date set for Corbyn and Johnson to go head to head in TV debateDate set for Corbyn and Johnson to go head to head in TV debate

Thunberg in transport plea as UN climate meeting relocated from Chile to MadridThunberg in transport plea as UN climate meeting relocated from Chile to Madrid


Lifestyle

Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to US psychologist Sarah Hill, who says the pill can affect your behaviour, sense of smell and choice of partner.Hormone control: How the pill changes your behaviour

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

Childline in Britain explains how parents can make sure their adolescent children realise porn often isn’t realistic and may be inappropriate for young teens.Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?

There’s a chill in the air and it’s time to hibernate at home. Gabrielle Fagan hunts the hottest buys (and bargains) to warm up rooms.10 easy ways to cosy up your home for winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »