NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

UN rights envoy arrives in Turkey to study Khashoggi killing

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 11:35 AM

A UN human rights expert has arrived in Turkey for a visit related to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard and her team of experts on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killings met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said they are also expected to meet the country’s justice minister and the Istanbul prosecutor heading the investigation.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Hasan Jamali/AP)

Mr Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about the Saudi crown prince, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

His remains have still not been found.

Turkish officials have called for an international investigation and complained of a lack of co-operation by Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has charged 11 people over the killing and is seeking the death penalty against five of them.

- Press Association


Related Articles

Experts: Images suggest Saudi ballistic missile programme

Saudi refugee in Canada expects more women to flee homeland

Pompeo: US wants accountability for Khashoggi's murder

Saudi teenager who fled family arrives in Canada

More in this Section

Russian police recover painting stolen in broad daylight

Sir Philip Green ends legal fight against Telegraph over sex allegations

Juan Guaido and Nicolas Maduro court the military in Venezuelan power struggle

Rodrigo Duterte to attend site of church bombings which killed at least 20


Lifestyle

Joining a triathlon club isn’t as intimidating

Take flight to the ‘Jurassic’ without the hype

Pretty flamingoes and Ibiza hounds all in a day’s stroll

Islands of Ireland: Vanishing on Inishbofin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »