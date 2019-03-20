NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
UN judges increase Radovan Karadzic sentence to life in prison

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 02:23 PM

United Nations appeals judges have upheld the convictions of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity and increased his sentence from 40 years to life imprisonment.

Karadzic showed almost no reaction as presiding judge Vagn Joensen of Denmark read out a damning judgment that means the 73-year-old former Bosnian strongman will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Judge Joensen said the trial chamber was wrong to impose just a 40-year sentence given what he called the “sheer scale and systematic cruelty” of his crimes.

Applause broke out in the public gallery as Judge Joensen passed the new sentence.

Munira Subasic, of the Mothers of Srebrenica, demonstrates outside the building which houses the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague (Peter Dejong/AP)

Separately, the judges rejected a prosecution appeal against Karadzic’s acquittal on a second count of genocide in the same war.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

BosniaRadovan KaradzicThe HagueUN

