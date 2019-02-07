NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

UN expert says Saudi Arabia undermined Khashoggi probe

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 05:46 PM

A UN expert has concluded that Saudi Arabia undermined Turkey’s efforts to investigate the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which she described as a “brutal and premeditated killing” planned and carried out by Saudi officials.

Agnes Callamard – the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions – made her assessment on Thursday after visiting Turkey.

Jamal Khashoggi was killed in Istanbul (Johnny Green/PA)

She plans to present a final report to the UN Human Rights Council in June.

Mr Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Ms Callamard said in a statement that “woefully inadequate time and access was granted to Turkish investigators to conduct a professional and effective crime-scene examination and search required by international standards for investigation”.

- Press Association


More on this topic

UN expert visits Saudi consulate where Jamal Khashoggi was killed

UN rights envoy arrives in Turkey to study Khashoggi killing

Experts: Images suggest Saudi ballistic missile programme

Saudi refugee in Canada expects more women to flee homeland

More in this Section

Measles cases in Europe ‘highest in decade’

France recalls ambassador to Italy after yellow vest meeting

Jeremy Corbyn faces backlash over Brexit offer to Prime Minister

Further Brexit talks planned following ‘robust’ meeting between May and Juncker


Lifestyle

Darina’s recipes for the Chinese New Year

Sweet treats to make with kids this Valentine's Day

I do, I do, I do: Anna Geary says yes to life, laughter and love

Protein might star in the fitness-nutrition scene, but could you be consuming too much?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »