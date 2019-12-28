News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UN condemns human rights abuses against Burma’s Rohingya Muslims

UN condemns human rights abuses against Burma’s Rohingya Muslims
Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 06:07 AM

The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution strongly condemning human rights abuses against Burma’s Rohingya Muslims and other minorities.

The 193-member world body voted 134-9 with 28 abstentions in favour of the resolution which also calls on Burma’s government to take urgent measures to combat incitement of hatred against the Rohingya and other minorities in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan states.

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but they do reflect world opinion.

Buddhist-majority Burma – also known as Myanmar – has long considered the Rohingya to be Bengalis from Bangladesh even though their families have lived in the country for generations.

Nearly all have been denied citizenship since 1982, effectively rendering them stateless, and they are also denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.

The long-simmering Rohingya crisis exploded in August 2017 when Burma’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group.

The UN has condemned thehuman rights abuses against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
The UN has condemned the human rights abuses against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

The campaign led to the mass Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh and to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

Burma’s UN ambassador Hau Do Suan called the resolution “another classic example of double-standards (and) selective and discriminatory application of human rights norms” designed “to exert unwanted political pressure on Myanmar”.

He said the resolution did not attempt to find a solution to the complex situation in Rakhine state and refused to recognise government efforts to address the challenges.

The resolution, the ambassador said, “will sow seeds of distrust and will create further polarisation of different communities in the region”.

The resolution expresses alarm at the continuing influx of Rohingya Muslims to neighbouring Bangladesh over the last four decades, now numbering 1.1 million including 744,000 who arrived since August 2017, “in the aftermath of atrocities committed by the security and armed forces of Myanmar”.

The assembly also expressed alarm at an independent international fact-finding mission’s findings “of gross human rights violations and abuses suffered by Rohingya Muslims and other minorities” by the security forces, which the mission said “undoubtedly amount to the gravest crimes under international law”.

The resolution also called for an immediate cessation of fighting and hostilities.

MuslimsMyanmarRohingyaUnited NationsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

George Michael’s sister dies on third anniversary of singer’s deathGeorge Michael’s sister dies on third anniversary of singer’s death

New Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of soundNew Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of sound

Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenshipGreece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship

Sensitive documents ‘missing from MI6 headquarters’Sensitive documents ‘missing from MI6 headquarters’


Lifestyle

I REMEMBER when we were small, whenever we’d ask my mother what she wanted for Christmas, she’d reply that she wanted “a bit of peace”.Learner Dad: 'I’m getting too old to be lying on the ground'

Suzi Godson offers ups some relationship advice.Sex File: Partner’s rhythm method hitting a bum note

There are plenty of simple yet enjoyable ways to spend quality time with your kids post Christmas Day, says Ed Power.How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas

Ireland’s elite athletes have one ambition for 2020 — to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to four contenders about the steps they are taking to foster a winning mindset.Four elite athletes on the steps they're taking to qualify for the Olympics

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »