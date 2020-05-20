UN chief: Virus could push millions of Africans into poverty

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has warned that the coronavirus pandemic threatens Africa’s progress and could push millions into extreme poverty.

He said in a video message launching a policy report on the Impact of Covid-19 in Africa that countries on the continent have responded swiftly to the crisis, and reported cases are so far lower than feared with more than 2,500 deaths.

The virus is present in all African countries with most recording fewer than 1,000 cases, the 28-page UN report said.

The relatively low numbers of confirmed cases “have raised hopes that African countries may be spared the worst of the pandemic”, the report said.

“Caution is warranted, however, as these are early days in the life cycle of a disease that is still not fully understood and where we have seen repeated patterns of first slow, then exponential growth in the number of cases.”

#COVID19 threatens the important progress Africa has made in recent years to advance the well-being of the continent’s people. Global solidarity with Africa is an urgent imperative – now & for recovering better.https://t.co/SF1YjkSenu pic.twitter.com/TMs4fVQN13 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 20, 2020

The UN said the low numbers could be linked to minimal testing and reporting, pointing to a World Health Organisation warning that the pandemic “could kill between 83,000 and 190,000 people in 47 African countries in the first year, mostly depending on governments’ responses”.

The WHO also warned that “the socioeconomic impacts could `smoulder’ for several years”, the report said.

Mr Guterres said “much hangs in the balance”.

READ MORE US states accused of fudging coronavirus testing data

He called for international action to strengthen Africa’s health systems, maintain food supplies, avoid a financial crisis, support education, protect jobs, keep households and businesses afloat, and cushion the continent against lost income and export earnings.

To help address the devastating economic and social consequences of the pandemic, Mr Guterres said Africa needs more than 200 billion dollars and “an across-the-board debt standstill for African countries” unable to service their debt, “followed by targeted debt relief and a comprehensive approach to structural issues in the international debt architecture to prevent defaults”.

In recent years, the UN chief has said economic growth in Africa was strong, the digital revolution had taken hold and agreement had been reached on a free trade area.

People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food donations at the Iterileng informal settlement near Laudium, southwest of Pretoria in South Africa today. Pic: AP

But he said “already, demand for Africa’s commodities, tourism and remittances are declining” and the opening of the trade zone has been pushed back.

The secretary-general said the pandemic “will aggravate long-standing inequalities and heighten hunger, malnutrition and vulnerability to disease”.

The UN urged that agriculture be declared a critical sector that should not be interrupted by Covid-19 related measures.

Mr Guterres commended what countries and the African Union have done to tackle the pandemic, saying most have deepened regional co-ordination, deployed health workers, and enforced quarantines, lockdowns and border closures.

“They are also drawing on the experience of HIV/Aids and Ebola to debunk rumours and overcome mistrust of government, security forces and health workers,” he added.

He said the United Nations has delivered millions of test kits, respirators and other supplies, reaching almost the entire continent.

While dealing with the pandemic, the UN report said “maintaining peace and security in Africa remains paramount”.

Mr Guterres has appealed for global ceasefires to tackle Covid-19 and he said it is “essential for African countries to sustain their efforts to silence the guns and address violent extremism”.