News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UN chief urges faith leaders to challenge harmful coronavirus messages

UN chief urges faith leaders to challenge harmful coronavirus messages
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 06:08 AM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged religious leaders to challenge “inaccurate and harmful messages” fuelling ethno-nationalism, stigma, hate speech and conflict amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN chief warned a video meeting on the role of faith leaders in addressing the challenges of Covid-19 that “extremists and radical groups are seeking to exploit eroding trust in leadership and feed on people’s vulnerability to serve their own ends”.

He called on faith leaders to promote solidarity based on human rights and human dignity as well as social cohesion, mutual respect and understanding.

Religious leaders can play “a pivotal role” in their communities and beyond “to deliver solutions to not only address the pandemic, but to recover better (and) promote non-violence and reject xenophobia, racism and all forms of intolerance,” Mr Guterres said.

Global coronavirus cases and deaths (PA Graphics)
Global coronavirus cases and deaths (PA Graphics)

The meeting was also addressed by Catholic, Jewish and Muslim religious leaders and other UN officials involved in promoting inter-religious harmony.

Citing an “alarming increase in violence against women and girls” as the pandemic spreads, Mr Guterres appealed to religious leaders “to categorically condemn such acts and support shared principles of partnership, equality, respect and compassion.”

He also called on the leaders to fight against disinformation and misinformation about Covid-19 by using their networks and communications to promote World Health Organisation recommended safety and hygiene measures.

Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue, told the meeting that “with the whole of humanity stumbling, we must find ourselves united in facing the pandemic.

“The way forward is to find the courage to open up the space for new forms of solidarity,” he said.

He invited people of all faiths to join Pope Francis on May 14 in a day of spiritual unity, fasting, works of charity and prayers to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Unity and diversity, that’s what the world is all about

Rabbi Arthur Schneier, a Holocaust survivor and president of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation, called for a moment of silence to pray for the victims of Covid-19, the healing of the sick and gratitude for all those on the front-lines.

Rabbi Schneier said faith leaders “must be in the forefront of countering the hate mongerers in our midst who have invaded social media to disseminate xenophobia, anti-Semitism, bias against minorities and conspiracy theories, exploiting this tragic time for hatred and division.

“Unity and diversity, that’s what the world is all about,” he said.

Recalling the Marshall Plan that helped rebuild Europe after World War II, he also urged all sectors of society to come together an establish “a 21st century recovery plan to repair and improve our wounded world”.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusReligionUnited NationsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

China suspends penalties on more US goods in trade truceChina suspends penalties on more US goods in trade truce

'Humans are not herds': WHO's Dr Mike Ryan says herd immunity concept is 'dangerous''Humans are not herds': WHO's Dr Mike Ryan says herd immunity concept is 'dangerous'

Care homes account for 40% of all UK coronavirus deaths in week to May 1 – ONSCare homes account for 40% of all UK coronavirus deaths in week to May 1 – ONS

Covid-19: UK death toll passes 40,000 as further economic measures consideredCovid-19: UK death toll passes 40,000 as further economic measures considered


Lifestyle

From chalk paint effects, transforming tiles and display ideas, Sam Wylie-Harris suggests some quick and clever revamps.6 easy DIY projects to bring new life into your home

From Kate Moss in the Nineties to Angelina Jolie wearing a canary yellow dress, the event has always been full of seriously glamorous looks.13 major fashion moments from Cannes Film Festival history

Working from home might seem like an easier option, but there is plenty to learn about using your place of rest as your place of work.Advice on working at home – from people who do it all the time

Garden centres and hardware stores are allowed to re-open next week provided they can allow for correct physical distancing. Peter Dowdall has advice on what to look out forNever before has our outdoor living space been more important to us

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »