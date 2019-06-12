News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UN calls for investigation into Sudan’s slide into ‘human rights abyss’

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 12:30 PM

UN experts are concerned that Sudan is sliding into a “human rights abyss” in the aftermath of the Sudanese security forces’ deadly break-up of the main protest sit-in in the capital, Khartoum.

The experts, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, called on Wednesday for an independent investigation into violations against peaceful protesters in Sudan.

A statement from the experts said they are alarmed at reports of numerous deaths since June 3, when security forces violently dispersed the protesters outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

The protesters were demanding the military speedily hand over power to civilian rule but the generals refused.

Following the bloody break-up, the protesters called off their general strike and civil disobedience campaign.

Since then, shops and businesses have reopened and there’s more traffic on Khartoum streets.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Military accuses protesters of escalating tensions in Sudan

Sudan protesters reject military talks offer as ’40 bodies’ pulled from the Nile

Sudanese generals call for talks as protests death toll reaches 60

Sudan’s pro-democracy protesters say death toll in military crackdown reaches 60

ProtestSudanUNTOPIC: Sudan

More in this Section

Watch hailstorm that leaves several injured, including boy, in Germany

WhatsApp to begin taking legal action over spam messages

Victims tell of ‘conveyor belt of abuse’ by English football coach Bob Higgins

Julian Assange’s father and artist Ai Weiwei visit him in prison


Lifestyle

Glimpse of guerrilla days of West Cork during War of Independence in new RTÉ programme

Game Tech: A glimpse of the future at E3

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »