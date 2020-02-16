News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UN body says it will take months to verify ‘record’ Antarctica temperatures

UN body says it will take months to verify ‘record’ Antarctica temperatures
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 03:25 PM

Record high temperatures reportedly measured in Antarctica will take months to verify, the UN weather agency has said.

A spokesman for the World Meteorological Organisation said the measurements made by researchers from Argentina and Brazil earlier this month have to undergo a formal process to ensure that they meet international standards.

“A formal decision on whether or not this is a record is likely to be several months away,” said Jonathan Fowler, the WMO spokesman.

Scientists at an Argentine research base measured a temperature of 18.3C (nearly 65F) on February 6 on a peninsula that juts out from Antarctica toward the southern tip of South America.

An aerial view taken off James Ross Island in the Weddell Sea, in the Antarctic (Daniel Beltra/Greenpeace/PA)
An aerial view taken off James Ross Island in the Weddell Sea, in the Antarctic (Daniel Beltra/Greenpeace/PA)

Last week, researchers from Brazil claimed to have measured temperatures above 20C on an island off the peninsula.

Mr Fowler said both measurements would need to be transmitted to Professor Randall Cerveny, a researcher at Arizona State University who examines reported temperature records for WMO.

Prof Cerveny then shares the data with a wider group of scientists who “will carefully evaluate the available evidence (including comparisons to surrounding stations) and debate the merits and problems of the observation”, said Mr Fowler.

The evaluation normally takes six to nine months, after which Prof Cerveny would “formally either accept or reject the potential extreme”, giving official WMO approval to the new record, he said.

Climate change is causing the Arctic and the Antarctic to warm faster than other parts of the planet.

Antarcticclimate changeTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Benny Gantz says he will lead Israeli government without Benjamin NetanyahuBenny Gantz says he will lead Israeli government without Benjamin Netanyahu

Pair rescued in Scotland after car swept from road during Storm Dennis floodingPair rescued in Scotland after car swept from road during Storm Dennis flooding

Trump heads to Florida for ‘most expensive’ fundraiserTrump heads to Florida for ‘most expensive’ fundraiser

Biden targets Sanders’ gun votes in fiery Las Vegas speechBiden targets Sanders’ gun votes in fiery Las Vegas speech


Lifestyle

AS Joaquin Phoenix rose to the podium to collect his Academy Award for Best Actor, ears were peeled as the actor made his speech about inequality and our disconnect with the natural world.Paul McLauchlan: Leading men lead the way on Oscars red carpet

She’s the Cork singer dubbed the next Kate Bush, shortlisted by Universal, the world’s biggest record label, as their artist to watch in 2020. This will be the year of Lyra, writes Ed PowerLyra: Meet the new Kate Bush - and she's from Cork

For relationships to endure, we need to be loving not just on Valentine’s Day but all year round, a Buddhist teacher tells Marjorie BrennanOpen hearts: The Buddhist approach to love and loving

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »