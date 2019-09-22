News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UN agency condemns Tanzania for not sharing details on Ebola-like cases

UN agency condemns Tanzania for not sharing details on Ebola-like cases
By Press Association
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 01:44 PM

The World Health Organisation has issued an unusual statement raising questions about whether Tanzania is covering up possible cases of the deadly Ebola virus.

The disease is a significant cause for concern during a regional outbreak that has been declared a rare global health emergency.

The statement says Tanzania’s government “despite several requests” has not shared its clinical data, the results of its investigations or the possible contacts of a number of patients with Ebola-like symptoms.

Tanzania’s government, which has said it has no Ebola cases, could not immediately be reached for comment. The cases would be the first ever Ebola infections confirmed in the East African country.

The United Nations health agency says it was made aware on September 10 of the death in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, of a patient suspected to have Ebola.

A day later, it received unofficial reports that an Ebola test had come back positive.

On Thursday, it received unofficial reports that a contact of the patient, who had travelled widely in the country, was sick and in hospital.

A rapid response is crucial in containing Ebola, which can be fatal in up to 90% of cases and is most often spread by close contact with bodily fluids of people exhibiting symptoms or with contaminated objects.

The WHO statement said the lack of information from Tanzania made it difficult to assess potential risks.

The Ebola outbreak based in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo has infected over 3,000 people and killed nearly 2,000 of them.

A few cases have been confirmed in neighbouring Uganda as well, and other neighbouring countries have been preparing for the outbreak’s possible spread.

This is not the first time health officials have raised serious questions about the suspected Tanzania cases.

On Monday, the US health and human services secretary, Alex Azar, told reporters in Uganda that he and others were “very concerned about the lack of transparency” in Tanzania.

Critics have shown increasing alarm as Tanzanian President John Magufuli’s government has restricted access to key information and cracked down on perceived dissent.

Politicians recently approved an amendment to a statistics law to make it a crime to distribute information not sanctioned by the government or which contradicts the government.

The World Bank was among those expressing concern at that amendment.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ebola outbreak spreads to new province in DR CongoEbola outbreak spreads to new province in DR Congo

Two Ebola patients ‘cured’ by new drugs in Democratic Republic of CongoTwo Ebola patients ‘cured’ by new drugs in Democratic Republic of Congo

Baby daughter of Ebola victim gets disease as Rwanda closes border with DR CongoBaby daughter of Ebola victim gets disease as Rwanda closes border with DR Congo

Rwanda closes border with Congo amid Ebola outbreakRwanda closes border with Congo amid Ebola outbreak

TOPIC: Ebola

More in this Section

Youth leaders at UN demand bold climate change actionYouth leaders at UN demand bold climate change action

Father who confronted Boris Johnson over NHS says daughter is doing betterFather who confronted Boris Johnson over NHS says daughter is doing better

Jeremy Corbyn under fire over Labour Brexit policyJeremy Corbyn under fire over Labour Brexit policy

Trump says Ukrainian leader call ‘perfectly fine’ amid whistleblowing stormTrump says Ukrainian leader call ‘perfectly fine’ amid whistleblowing storm


Lifestyle

Yvonne Young, group assistant director of nursing, University of Limerick Hospitals Group and National Sepsis TeamWorking Life: Yvonne Young, group assistant director of nursing

The woman I’m dating is very light-hearted and often starts giggling during sex. She says our sex life is hugely satisfying, so why does she find it so funny?Sex File: Sex doesn’t have to be taken too seriously

All the latest food news with Joe McNamee.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Your guide to auctions and events around the country over the next week.Antiques: Your guide to what's on

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »