Umunna is ‘obvious’ candidate to lead UK's Independent Group, says Allen

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 06:30 AM

Chuka Umunna seems the “obvious” candidate to lead The Independent Group (TIG) in the Commons, former Tory MP Heidi Allen has indicated.

Ms Allen, who joined TIG with two other ex-Tories, made the comments as Westminster remained on high alert for more MPs quitting Labour and Conservative ranks to back the new grouping.

It was “obvious for all to see” that former shadow business secretary Mr Umunna was the most capable of getting “the best out of the group”, Ms Allen told the Daily Telegraph.

Fellow ex-Tory MP Anna Soubry has also spoken highly of Mr Umunna’s political abilities.

The last thing certainly from my point of view I want is to be a home for waifs and strays

However, Ms Allen said that while “right now Chuka seems the obvious person”, a wave of new defections to TIG could produce a more suitable candidate because there “will be a different dynamic”.

Ms Allen dismissed suggestions that ex-Labour MPs who left the party under a cloud could be allowed into TIG.

The MP said: “The last thing certainly from my point of view I want is to be a home for waifs and strays.”

TIG MPs launched the organisation without a leader or detailed policy platform, insisting that the situation would evolve over time.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Chuka UmunnaTIG

