Home»world

UK's Leave campaign fined for breaking data protection laws in Brexit messaging

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 09:58 PM

The UK's Leave campaign and an insurance company have been fined by Britain's Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for "serious breaches of electronic marketing laws".

The fines total £120,000 and the ICU will also review how both are complying with data protection laws.

The ICO announced an audit and issued a preliminary enforcement notice as well as three notices of intent to fine Leave.EU and Eldon Insurance trading as Go Skippy Insurance, in November 2018 as part of its investigation into data analytics for political purposes.

After considering the companies’ representations, the ICO has issued the fines, confirming a change to one amount, with the other two remaining unchanged. The regulator has also issued two assessment notices to Leave.EU and Eldon Insurance to inform both organisations that they will be audited.

The ICO investigation found that Leave.EU and Eldon Insurance were closely linked. Systems for segregating the personal data of insurance customers’ from that of political subscribers’ were ineffective.

READ MORE: Arlene Foster challenges EU to ditch backstop and agree ‘sensible’ Brexit deal

This resulted in Leave.EU using Eldon Insurance customers’ details unlawfully to send almost 300,000 political marketing messages. Leave.EU has been fined £15,000 for this breach.

Eldon Insurance carried out two unlawful direct marketing campaigns. The campaigns involved the sending of over one million emails to Leave.EU subscribers without sufficient consent. Leave.EU has been fined £45,000 and Eldon Insurance has been fined £60,000 for the breach.

The Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said: "It is deeply concerning that sensitive personal data gathered for political purposes was later used for insurance purposes and vice versa. It should never have happened."

Leave.EU's head of communications Andy Wigmore said they were "disappointed but not surprised" at the announcement and would be appealing against the ruling through the courts.

"This is a politically motivated attack against our involvement in Brexit," he said.


KEYWORDS

BrexitUKLeave

