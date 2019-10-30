News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
UK's December general election another step closer after clearing House Lords

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 07:58 PM

Legislation to trigger a pre-Christmas UK general election is heading for the statute book after clearing the House of Lords.

The unamended one-page Bill, which has already been passed by the House of Commons, was given an unopposed third reading by peers.

The legislation will now go forward for royal assent enabling Parliament to be dissolved on November 6, paving the way for an election on December 12.

GE2019general electionHouse of LordsTOPIC: UK Elections