Ukrainian leader annoyed at release of Donald Trump conversation transcript

By Press Association
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 12:29 PM

Ukraine’s president has said his comments in a conversation with US President Donald Trump should not have been publicly released.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also played down Ukraine’s investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The White House published a rough transcript of Mr Trump’s July 25 call with Mr Zelenskiy on Thursday showing that Mr Trump pressed Ukraine to “look into” his rival Mr Biden.

I think such things, such conversations between heads of independent states, they shouldn't be published

The call is now at the centre of an impeachment probe.

Mr Zelenskiy told reporters at the UN General Assembly in New York afterwards that “I think such things, such conversations between heads of independent states, they shouldn’t be published”.

But he also said he is “not afraid” of the publication.

Mr Zelenskiy said the Biden investigation is just one of “many cases that I talk about with leaders of other countries”.

- Press Association

