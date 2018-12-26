NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Ukraine’s leader announces end to 30-day martial law

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 - 05:33 PM

Ukraine’s leader has announced an end to the 30-day martial law imposed after Russia seized Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea.

Ukraine announced martial law last month after Russian coastguards fired at and seized three Ukrainian ships and their crews.

The 24 seamen still remain in Russian custody.

A Ukrainian sailor, right, is escorted by a Russian intelligence agency FSB officer to a courtroom (AP)

The incident is another episode in the long-simmering conflict between the two countries that started in 2014 with Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko’s measure was widely seen as an attempt by the unpopular leader to score political points ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Mr Poroshenko told the cabinet today that Ukraine had boosted its defences during the 30 days of martial law, which officially expired earlier in the day.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Crimean Peninsulamartial lawPetro Poroshenko

More in this Section

Vets warn pet owners over compost mould threat

Hundreds of sexual harassment complaints made against policemen in UK, report claims

10 injured as quake from Mount Etna jolts Sicily

Japan to resume commercial whaling, but not in Antarctic


Lifestyle

An Arctic sailing ship with its own on-board garden is a pioneering eco hero

I’ll never forget that Christmas: Well known Irish faces talk about their favourite festive presents

How was it for you? Eoghan O’Sullivan and Colette Sheridan select their highlights of the year

From Fortnite to Red Dead Redemption: Top talking points in video games

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »