Home»world

Ukraine says two navy vessels hit by Russian fire

Sunday, November 25, 2018 - 08:29 PM

Ukraine says that Russian fire has hit two of its navy vessels, with two crew members wounded – and that both boats have been seized by Russia.

The Ukrainian navy made the announcement in a statement late on Sunday. Russia did not immediately comment on the claims.

Hours earlier, Ukraine said that a Russian coast guard vessel rammed into a Ukrainian navy tugboat, resulting in damage to the ship’s engines and hull.

The incident took place on Sunday as three Ukrainian naval ships were transiting from Odessa on the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov, via the Kerch Strait.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

- Press Association


More in this Section

Elon Musk says there’s a ‘70% chance’ he will move to Mars

Turkish police search villa as part of Khashoggi death probe

Four soldiers killed in military helicopter crash in Istanbul

British academic Matthew Hedges released from UAE jail after spy charge pardon


Lifestyle

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 – here are the rules for being a young nan

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

Gig Review: Boy George and Culture Club at 3Arena, Dublin

Prolongedpuberty may be key to a long life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »