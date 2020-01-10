News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ukraine says terror or missile strike are likely causes of Iran plane crash

Friday, January 10, 2020 - 09:46 PM

Ukraine’s national security service says it is now considering two possible causes of the Ukrainian airliner disaster in Iran that killed 176 people.

Terrorism or an anti-aircraft missile hit are the two lines of inquiry.

Service director Ivan Bakanov says that, although Western claims of a missile are attracting the most attention, there are still questions to be answered.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads a meeting of the emergency response team (AP)
That includes the flight range of the presumed missile and the “nuances” of operating the launch mechanism.

He said the possibility of a terrorist attack is being carefully studied.

