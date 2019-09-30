News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ukraine president says he will not be pressured to open Joe Biden inquiry

By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 05:38 PM

Ukraine’s president says his country cannot be pressured into opening an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden or his son.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters: “It has nothing to do with me.

“Our independent law enforcement agencies are ready to investigate any violations of the law.”

President Donald Trump asked Mr Zelenskiy in a July phone call to “look into” his political rival Mr Biden.

Asked on Monday about Mr Trump’s request, the Ukrainian leader said: “We cannot be ordered to do anything.

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event (John Locher/AP)
Former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event (John Locher/AP)

“We are an independent country.”

He did not elaborate on what could trigger an eventual investigation.

Mr Zelenskiy reiterated his criticism of the White House decision to release a rough transcript of the July call, which sparked a Congressional impeachment inquiry.

He called it “wrong.”

Mr Zelenskiy said Ukraine would probably not release its own transcript.

Mr Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s vice-president, currently is favourite to win the Democratic Party’s nomination to challenge Mr Trump for the presidency next year.

- Press Association

Donald TrumpJoe BidenUkraineTOPIC: US

