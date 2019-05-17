NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Ukraine coalition collapses in blow to President-elect

Ukrainian president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 10:49 AM

Ukraine's ruling parliamentary coalition has collapsed in a setback for the president-elect's plans to hold early elections.

The speaker in the Supreme Rada said he had received a notification from legislators about the breakdown of the coalition, which was made up of various parties including members from defeated president Petro Poroshenko's party.

In last month's election, president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to disband the parliament, claiming it does not represent the interests of the people.

Dissolving the parliament is necessary for holding a snap election but under Ukrainian law the president cannot do so if there is no governing coalition.

Mr Zelenskiy is to be sworn in as president on Monday.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Brexit talks between Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May break down

More on this topic

Ukraine’s president-elect to be sworn in next week

Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed as Ukraine’s next president

Ukraine has fended off Russia and the EU deserves credit

Comedian vows to unite Ukraine after ‘winning in east and west’

KEYWORDS

UkraineVolodymyr ZelenskiyEuropean Politics

More in this Section

Louvre pyramid architect IM Pei dies aged 102

Appeal for Apollo 11 moon landing memories to mark 50th anniversary

Under-50s at increasing risk of bowel cancers, studies suggest

Four dead after plane crash near Dubai airport


Lifestyle

A definitive(ish) ranking of all the animal prints

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »