Ukraine coalition collapses in blow to President-elect

Ukraine's ruling parliamentary coalition has collapsed in a setback for the president-elect's plans to hold early elections.

The speaker in the Supreme Rada said he had received a notification from legislators about the breakdown of the coalition, which was made up of various parties including members from defeated president Petro Poroshenko's party.

In last month's election, president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to disband the parliament, claiming it does not represent the interests of the people.

Dissolving the parliament is necessary for holding a snap election but under Ukrainian law the president cannot do so if there is no governing coalition.

Mr Zelenskiy is to be sworn in as president on Monday.

- Press Association