News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»BREXIT

UK will face ‘consequences’ from Brexit, says German finance minister

UK will face ‘consequences’ from Brexit, says German finance minister
By Press Association
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 12:17 PM

Germany’s finance minister has said he is confident his country will not suffer from Brexit but that Britain will inevitably face “consequences” from its decision to leave the European Union.

At a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Olaf Scholz said Britain’s financial sector will not be as important to the EU after Brexit as it is now.

Britain is set to leave the EU in a week’s time but will remain within its tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of the year to smooth its exit.

Mr Scholz said a non-member cannot have the same advantages as an EU member and that will be an important factor in upcoming trade discussions between the EU and Britain.

I think we will have solutions but, sure, there cannot be a special competitive advantage from being outside

“That is something that will have to be balanced,” he said.

“I think we will have solutions but, sure, there cannot be a special competitive advantage from being outside.”

READ MORE

Amateur drone operator finds missing vulnerable girl in police search in UK

More on this topic

European presidents sign off on Brexit agreementEuropean presidents sign off on Brexit agreement

EU prepares to sign-off on Withdrawal Agreement as Brexit day approachesEU prepares to sign-off on Withdrawal Agreement as Brexit day approaches

Sterling could gain against dollar even if UK cuts rates next weekSterling could gain against dollar even if UK cuts rates next week

UK tipped to strike ‘piecemeal’ EU trade dealUK tipped to strike ‘piecemeal’ EU trade deal

BrexitGermanyTOPIC: Brexit