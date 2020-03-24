UK train station gives empty shop to NHS for blood clinic

Some patients with routine blood test appointments are being directed to a train station after a pop-up clinic was opened to help relieve pressure on coronavirus-hit hospitals.

Birmingham New Street station has given over one of its empty shop units to the NHS to use as a temporary phlebotomy clinic

It is intended to reduce the number of people having to visit hospitals dealing with the increasing number of Covid-19 patients.

The space has been handed over free of charge for six months from Tuesday and will be staffed by medics from University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

We've given an empty shop to @uhbtrust so patients needing routine blood tests don't have to visit hospital The temporary phlebotomy clinic is for patient referrals only 🆎🅰️🅱️🅾️ We're doing everything we can to help @NHSuk tackle #coronavirus #COVIDー19 https://t.co/dK5o12d9Ww pic.twitter.com/qInJ1lG9ry — Birmingham New Street (@NetworkRailBHM) March 24, 2020

Patients at Queen Elizabeth hospital, Heartlands hospital, Good Hope hospital, Solihull hospital and Birmingham chest clinic will be able to use the service.

Dr David Rosser, chief executive of University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The trust has made some important decisions which will reduce the number of people attending our hospitals and community services in person.

“The aim is to limit footfall across our sites to ensure only the most acutely unwell inpatients, people who require emergency interventions and those with essential appointments are on site, enabling those who do not need to attend to avoid unnecessary travel and exposure to a large healthcare setting.”

The manager of New Street says it was a “no brainer” to offer the NHS the space and said the station was doing everything it can to support doctors in this “unprecedented time”.

Patrick Power added: “The clinic being based in the Midlands’ largest transport hub means it will be extremely easy for people to travel to should a routine blood test be advised by their doctor.”