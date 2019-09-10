News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK to host key UN climate talks in 2020

UK to host key UN climate talks in 2020
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 08:02 PM

The UK will host key United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in late 2020, the Government has said.

The meeting is the most important round of UN talks since the global Paris Agreement to tackle climate change was secured in two weeks of negotiations in the French capital in 2015.

News that the UK had won formal international backing to host the “Cop26” meeting has been welcomed by campaigners, who urged the Government to take a lead in cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

As joint hosts with Italy, the UK will host the “Cop26” meeting, which is due to be in Europe next November, while Italy will host a “pre-Cop” event in the run-up to the talks.

The UK has been officially backed by the group of countries responsible for nominating the 2020 host, and the nomination is set to be formally accepted at December’s Cop25 summit in Chile, the Government said.

Next year’s talks mark the full adoption of the Paris Agreement and the date by which countries are expected to come forward with stronger emissions cuts to meet the goals of the deal.

Plans submitted so far by countries are putting the world on a pathway towards more than 3C of warming, though the Paris Agreement commits them to curb temperatures to 1.5C or 2C above pre-industrial levels in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “The UK has just received a huge vote of confidence from our international partners.

“We’re poised to host the next major global climate negotiations, in partnership with Italy.

“Over 30,000 delegates from around the world will come together to commit to ambitious action to tackle climate change.

“We’re ready to bring the world together to make sure we leave our precious environment in a better state for our children.”

Claire Perry, UK nominated president for Cop26, said: “In 2020, world leaders will come together to discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale – and where better to do so than Glasgow, one of the UK’s most sustainable cities with a great track record for hosting high-profile international events.”

Scottish Government Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “It is right that this conference should come to Scotland given our leadership in climate action.

“Scotland was one of the first countries in the world to acknowledge the global climate emergency and the Scottish Government has introduced the toughest targets in the UK to ensure our action matches the scale of our climate ambitions.”

READ MORE

Meat Industry Ireland claims 3,000 staff temporarily let go amid beef dispute

The backing to host the event comes after the UK strengthened its legal goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with a new target to reach “net zero” emissions by mid-century becoming law in the summer.

But concerns have been raised, including by the Government’s own advisory Climate Change Committee, that the UK is off track to meet its targets and significantly more action is needed to cut emissions from homes, power generation, transport and agriculture.

Dr Kat Kramer, Christian Aid’s global climate lead, backed the news that the “historic” meeting was taking place in the UK.

She said: “For it to be a success, the UK needs to walk the talk and increase its own near-term targets reducing its emissions rapidly and radically.

“The UK further needs to develop a holistic plan to achieve its own legally-binding goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”

And she said: “Internationally, the UK needs to make sure that it is doing its fair share to support developing countries through finance and providing them with sustainable technologies like wind and solar.”

Clara Goldsmith, director of The Climate Coalition, which consists of groups ranging from the National Trust to WWF and Islamic Relief, said: “Over the next 18 months, the world’s eyes will be on us just as widespread public pressure to act on climate change grows – this is the perfect opportunity for the UK Government to put its money where its mouth is.”

The announcement comes ahead of a summit in New York when UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres will urge leaders to boost ambition and speed up action to curb the emissions driving rising global temperatures.

Global climate “strikes” will be held on Friday September 20, ahead of the summit, with workers and protesters supporting young people walking out of lessons and lectures to call for urgent action to tackle the climate crisis.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Greenpeace activists ‘detained’ as they try to block coal delivery in Polish portGreenpeace activists ‘detained’ as they try to block coal delivery in Polish port

Chris Packham: We are in a climate and environment emergencyChris Packham: We are in a climate and environment emergency

Confronting climate change - Change comes step by stepConfronting climate change - Change comes step by step

20 easy ways to go green20 easy ways to go green

climate changeGlasgowUNTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

High-profile departures from Trump’s White HouseHigh-profile departures from Trump’s White House

Hong Kong football fans boo Chinese anthem ahead of World Cup qualifierHong Kong football fans boo Chinese anthem ahead of World Cup qualifier

Donald Trump ousts hawkish national security adviser John BoltonDonald Trump ousts hawkish national security adviser John Bolton

Who could replace John Bercow as Speaker and how are they chosen?Who could replace John Bercow as Speaker and how are they chosen?


Lifestyle

Having worked closely with nutritionists and nutritional therapists throughout the duration of my career, I believe that your skin can’t be healthy if you’re not healthy.The Skin Nerd: Perfect skincare works from the inside out

Rory O’Connor, aka Rory’s Stories, is part of a new wave of Irish and international comedians – including Conor Moore, The 2 Johnnies and Giz a Laugh’s Enya Martin – who have used the power of the internet to carve tidy careers.What’s the story Rory? Comedian who carved a career from social media hits the limelight

Comical, colourful characters, fighting over borders, while scrambling for power.Borderlands into new territory: Comical, colourful characters, scrambling for power

Comfort underfoot is essential for the colder days ahead, but with so much choice there’s also expert opinion on what to choose and how to go about it, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Snug in a rug: Keeping warm as the weather cools

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »