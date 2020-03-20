UK to close all cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants from midnight

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that all cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants will close across the UK from tonight.

The closed premises will be allowed to provide take away facilities, however.

“The speed of our eventual recovery depends entirely on our collective ability to get on top of the virus now and that means we have to take the next steps on scientific advice,” he told the UK's daily Covid-19 press conference.

“And, following our plan, we are strengthening the measures announced on Monday. We need now to push down further on that curve of transmission between us.

“And so following agreement with all the … devolved administrations, we are collectively telling cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close tonight as soon as they reasonably can and not to open tomorrow.

“Though, to be clear, they can continue to provide take-out services

“We’re also telling nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres to close on the same timescale.”

Boris Johnson said the British government would be continually assessing the situation around pubs and cafes and other requested closures “to see if we can relax any of these measures”.

He added:

You may be tempted to go out tonight and I say to you please don’t, you may think that you are invincible – but there is no guarantee that you will get it.

“(And) you can still be a carrier of the disease and pass it on.”

He added: “We want you as far as possible to stay at home.”