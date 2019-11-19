News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK ticket-holder wins €123m EuroMillions jackpot

UK ticket-holder wins €123m EuroMillions jackpot
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 10:25 PM

A UK ticket-holder has won the almost €123m EuroMillions jackpot on the 25th anniversary of the first UK National Lottery draw.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 08, 10, 15, 30 and 42 and the Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “On our 25th birthday, one very lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s entire £105 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Tonight’s big winner has scooped the sixth EuroMillions jackpot banked in the UK this year

“Players across the country are now urged to check their tickets to see if they have won big.

“Tonight’s big winner has scooped the sixth EuroMillions jackpot banked in the UK this year.”

Someone also became a millionaire by matching the Millionaire Maker code ZMSF62402.

EuroMillions

More in this Section

Lori Loughlin and husband fighting new charges in admissions caseLori Loughlin and husband fighting new charges in admissions case

Jeremy Corbyn dismisses Boris Johnson’s pledge to get Brexit done as ‘nonsense’Jeremy Corbyn dismisses Boris Johnson’s pledge to get Brexit done as ‘nonsense’

Influencer pigeons sway the flock’s flight, study suggestsInfluencer pigeons sway the flock’s flight, study suggests

Students’ union passes motion to remove Andrew as university chancellorStudents’ union passes motion to remove Andrew as university chancellor


Lifestyle

Tis the season for sequins and excess, but minimalists can stick to their style guns in the season’s next level neutrals. From low-key glitz that’s perfect for party wear to the wardrobe heroes with trans-seasonal appeal, slide into neutral for maximum style with minimal effort. Carolyn Moore reports.Low-key glitz for minimalists with this season's neutrals

How to plump, hydrate and get rid of spots fast before your Christmas party.Getting your quick fix for the festive party season

Irish photographer Seamus Murphy brought music star PJ Harvey to Afghanistan to film part of their documentary, writes Esther McCarthy.Headlong into the war zone in new documentary

Kya deLongchamps shows us how to champion our environmentWinter greens: How to champion our environment this season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »