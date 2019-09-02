News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

UK teenager's blindness caused by 'junk food diet'

UK teenager's blindness caused by 'junk food diet'
File image
By Steve Neville
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 10:01 PM

A new study has found that a boy in the UK was left blind due to a "junk food diet".

A case report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, by researchers at the Bristol Eye Hospital, found that a 17-year-old went blind due to his diet of chips, white bread and sausages.

The boy's weight and height were described as being "average" and his BMI was normal.

He told doctors he didn't drink, smoke or take drugs.

The unnamed boy first reported to his GP aged 14, complaining of tiredness.

He was described at the time as being a "fussy eater" but he "was otherwise well and took no medications."

Tests found that he had anemia and low levels of b12 vitamins and he was treated with vitamin injections and was also give dietary advice.

The report revealed that the following year, the boy developed "sensorineural hearing loss" and he was referred to an otolaryngologist.

An MRI "showed no structural abnormalities" and he began to develop vision symptoms soon after.

Following two years of "progressive" vision loss, the study states that the 17-year-old was referred to a neuro-ophthalmologist.

It was determined that the teen had symptoms "consistent with optic neuropathy."

According to the research, nutritional optic neuropathy from "purely dietary causes" is "rare in developed countries."

The report said that the boy's "visual acuity was 20/200 bilaterally".

READ MORE

'Bereft': Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal accident in which boy, 7, died

It adds: "The patient confessed that, since elementary school, he would not eat certain textures of food.

"He had a daily portion of fries from the local fish and chip shop and snacked on Pringles (Kellogg), white bread, processed ham slices, and sausage."

The report found that the boy had been suffering from avoidant-restrictive food intake disorder, which is "a relatively new diagnostic entity".

It is not driven by weight concerns but "with lack of interest in food, heightened sensitivity to food textures, and fear of the consequences of eating."

The boy was "prescribed nutritional supplements that corrected his deficiencies and was referred to mental health services for his eating disorder.

"His visual acuities stabilized but did not improve."

Dr Denize Atan, one of the report's authors, said: "The association between poor nutrition and vision has been established for a long time.

What was interesting about this case was the severity of his picky eating which led to his nutritional deficiencies.

"I would hope most cases are picked up early and treated, but some clearly pass through the net and greater awareness of the condition would prevent that from happening again."

The report said that the boy's "history of treated vitamin B12 deficiency and low-normal vitamin B12 level likely contributed to the delayed diagnosis."

It concluded that "'Fussy eating' that is restricted to junk foods and causes multiple nutritional deficiencies is an eating disorder."

It added: "Nutritional optic neuropathy should be considered in any patient with unexplained vision symptoms and poor diet, regardless of BMI.

"It is important to note that nutritional optic neuropathy is potentially reversible if caught early. If left untreated, it leads to permanent blindness."

READ MORE

Today FM DJ urges people to get their hearts checked after his ‘damn nigh killed me’

More on this topic

Campaign hopes to remove stigma surrounding prostate cancerCampaign hopes to remove stigma surrounding prostate cancer

Hospital consultant criticises HSE's 'extremely disappointing' Capital PlanHospital consultant criticises HSE's 'extremely disappointing' Capital Plan

Varadkar hits out at children's hospital 'scaremongering' as he unveils €2.1bn health spendVaradkar hits out at children's hospital 'scaremongering' as he unveils €2.1bn health spend

Consultants warn acute hospital system is 'at breaking point'Consultants warn acute hospital system is 'at breaking point'

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Gordon Brown warns of food supply consequences over no-deal BrexitGordon Brown warns of food supply consequences over no-deal Brexit

Blair would vote for Corbyn in general election to stop no-deal BrexitBlair would vote for Corbyn in general election to stop no-deal Brexit

Donald Trump falsely claims he has never heard of a Category 5 hurricaneDonald Trump falsely claims he has never heard of a Category 5 hurricane

Jacob Rees-Mogg challenged over no-deal Brexit mortality rateJacob Rees-Mogg challenged over no-deal Brexit mortality rate


Lifestyle

They start in August, the recurring back-to-school dreams.Secret Diary of a Teacher: Back-to-school dream believer

If you’ve a tropical garden, your jungle plants will need some help surviving the cold winter. We look at five tender plants and how to save them.Want to save your banana palms, cannas and ginger lilies? Ways to protect 5 tender exotics in winter

Carol O’Callaghan explores the approach of Marie Kondo to sorting out our homes after living outdoors for summer and before the season of hibernation and cosiness sets in.Put your house in order and spark joy ahead of winter

I always knew I liked acting and pretending to be someone, or sometimes something else, but I was cripplingly shy.This Much I Know: Actress Clelia Murphy

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »